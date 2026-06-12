Oliver Suvanto | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"As one of the more mature two-way forwards of this draft class, Suvanto (6-3, 207) has drawn comparisons to fellow Finland-born forward Anton Lundell of the Florida Panthers. He knows how to protect the puck, is good on face-offs, and plays a heavy game to match up physically against any opponent. He won't turn 18 until Sept. 3, making him one of the youngest players in this draft class Mike Morreale/NHL.com

“Oliver Suvanto is a huge, young center. At 17, he’s one of the youngest skaters eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft. At Liiga, he’s part of a rare breed of skaters who skipped Tappara U-20 to play in Liiga full-time. He has the talent for it. His combination of size, speed, and resiliency on his feet could make him an elite two-way center in the NHL.” Owen Hillman/The Hockey Writers