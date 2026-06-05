Caleb Malhotra | DRAFT

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 6th North American Skaters (Central Scouting)
POSITION: C
AMATEUR CLUB: Brantford (OHL)
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 183
SHOOTS: L
COUNTRY: CAN

2025-26 STATS: 67 GP, 29 G, 55 A, 84 PTS, +33, 51 PIM

"Malhotra battles hard at both ends, giving opponents little time to make quick, heads-up decisions with the puck. Will he have the natural play-driving ability to excel offensively in the NHL? That’s where scouts let their minds wander. Some time at Boston University will allow him to play more key minutes." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"Malhotra is part of the reason why the Brantford Bulldogs are one of the top-ranked teams in the CHL. He’s the second-leading scorer on a very deep team and is relied upon to contribute in a variety of roles. Malhotra is a complete player." - **Jason Bukala - Sportsnet**

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