Caleb Malhotra | DRAFT

"Malhotra battles hard at both ends, giving opponents little time to make quick, heads-up decisions with the puck. Will he have the natural play-driving ability to excel offensively in the NHL? That’s where scouts let their minds wander. Some time at Boston University will allow him to play more key minutes." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"Malhotra is part of the reason why the Brantford Bulldogs are one of the top-ranked teams in the CHL. He’s the second-leading scorer on a very deep team and is relied upon to contribute in a variety of roles. Malhotra is a complete player." - **Jason Bukala - Sportsnet**