Hughes Named to Time Magazine Top 100 | BLOG

jack hughes

On Tuesday, Time Magazine released its list of The 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026. And of course, the Golden Boy made the list.

Devils center Jack Hughes, who scored the Golden Goal in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to give the United States its first gold medal since 1980, was among those to receive the accolade.

Hughes, who lost a few teeth in the Gold Medal Game, was featured in one of the most iconic images in history, a bloody smile with the American flag draped over his shoulder and a raised fist.

When not being a national hero, Hughes is powering the New Jersey Devils as their leading scorer and offensive driver. He finished the 2025-26 season with 27 goals and 77 points in just 61 games.

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