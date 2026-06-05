Tobias Trejbal | DRAFT

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By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

ESSENTIALS

RANKING: 3rd EU Goalies (Central Scouting)
POSITION: G
AMATEUR CLUB: Younstown (USHL)
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 190
CATCHES: L
COUNTRY: CZE

2025-26 STATS: 42 GP, 2.12 GAA, .916 Sv%

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Trejbal has been excellent in his first season in North America, boasting a .922 save percentage with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms. Being 6-foot-4 doesn’t hurt, either. The stats don’t lie, either – the busier Trejbal is, the better he plays. His ability to stay calm and composed under pressure is impressive, and he has quick hands and quicker feet. Trejbal’s athleticism has gotten scouts talking, and his big frame makes him an easy project for a team willing to be patient with the UMass commit." - Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

"Tobias Trejbal is deceptively calm in net. When he sets up, he makes small, almost casual movements to keep in front of the shooter. Yet he is entirely locked onto the play, and when the shot comes, he makes the save look easy, using both his excellent positioning and high athleticism to stay in front of the puck and quickly close out shooting lanes after the shooter has committed to it." - Dayton Reimer, The Hockey Writers

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