NHL Unveils New All-Star Format for 2026-27 Season | BLOG

A massive overhaul is coming to the NHL All-Star Weekend, and it feels custom-built for a dynamic, globally diverse roster like the one we have right here in New Jersey.

The NHL and NHLPA just officially announced a totally revamped format for the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Game and All-Star Skills competition. The festivities are heading to UBS Arena on Long Island on February 5th and 6th.

If you love international rivalries, high-stakes hockey, and watching the league’s elite young talent go head-to-head, this is going to be a weekend to remember. Here is a look at exactly how the new format shakes out.

Saturday: The International 3-on-3 Tournament

Forget the old divisional games or fantasy drafts. The All-Star Game on Saturday, February 6th, is going global. The league is replacing the traditional setup with a five-team international round-robin tournament, pitting national squads against each other in a fast-paced 3-on-3 format.

The Teams: USA, Canada, Sweden, Finland, and a "Rest of World" team comprised of international players outside those four nations (including Russia).

Roster Sizes: Each squad will carry exactly 11 players: nine skaters and two goaltenders.

The Format: A 10-game round-robin tournament consisting of rapid-fire, five-minute games with no overtimes or shootouts. A strict points system (2 for a win, 1 for a tie, 0 for a loss) determines the standings.

The Finals: The top two teams from the round-robin advance to a 10-minute championship final.

The Stakes: The winning team will claim a $2 million prize to split.