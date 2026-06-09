Elton Hermansson | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"Hermansson (6-1, 181) is a standout offensive performer who had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 38 games with MoDo. He led all players 18 and under in Allsvenskan in goals and was fourth in points. He impressed scouts with his offensive creativity and ability to carry the puck through traffic to create space for his teammates." Adam Kimelman/NHL.com

"Elton Hermansson, a Swedish forward, is a highly anticipated prospect this season. He is heralded for his raw talent on the ice. He seems to have it all: skilled stickhandling; speed and sharp edgework; a powerful, accurate shot; great hockey sense; and vision. He is a playmaker and consistently finds creative ways to move the puck across the ice, pass to a teammate, or take a shot himself." Hayley Paljug/The Hockey Writers: