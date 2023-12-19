Iginla leads list of 40 players selected for 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Tij Iginla, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is one of 40 players from the Canadian Hockey League eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft taking part in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The game, which draws players from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, will be held at Avenir Center in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Jan. 24.

Players for the game were selected by the 32 NHL teams with input from NHL Central Scouting.

Iginla (6-foot, 186 pounds), a forward with Kelowna of the WHL, has 42 points (25 goals, 17 assists) in 32 games. The 17-year-old is second on Kelowna in scoring and sixth among WHL players in goals.

"He's a dynamic offensive player and has speed and quickness that makes a difference and possesses natural offensive instincts and finishing ability," Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said. "He's a player you can't keep your eyes off when he's on the ice."

Iginla is one of 14 players participating in the game who received an A rating from Central Scouting in its November players to watch list.