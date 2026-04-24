The Roundup | 10 TAKEAWAYS

6.
Interviewing for this GM job wasn’t the first time Mehta sat for an interview with the New Jersey Devils. In 2014 he helped shape the beginnings of the analytics department and remembers well that interview process that had to be as intimidating as ever, especially for a fan of the team:
“What I remember about that interview was I was walking into a boardroom, and for the first time, I was meeting with David Blitzer, Josh Harris, and Lou Lamoriello. It was like murderers' row. And I think my wife will remember this. I went in there with a plan. I had all this stuff planned out. I'm like, "Oh, this is going to be great." And I went in there, and it was just like the firing squad. They just started peppering me with questions, and I was like, "Uh, uh, uh." And then, afterwards, I got done, I called my wife, and she's like: "How did it go?" And I was like: "I have no idea. I think it went well, but that was not what I was expecting." So it's different perspectives.”
7.
Mehta is a bit of a movie buff. His favorite filmmaker, and one of mine, too, is Wes Anderson. Anderson has some incredible movies. One of Sunny’s favorites, if not his favorite? The gold standard: The Royal Tenenbaums.
He asked me mine, and while the answer is also Tenenbaums, I went with Life Aquatic.
8.
The question: How will his life as a professional poker player, and the style of play he has, potentially translate into his GM style?
“So most successful long-term poker players are what in the business we call tight and aggressive, which means in some ways, you're more patient than other poker players in the sense that you don't play garbage cards. You have the discipline and the patience to wait for your moment. But when you have that moment, you're extremely, extremely aggressive. You have to have the guts to do what it takes when that moment is right to win the hand, and I'd say that's exactly kind of how I view this."