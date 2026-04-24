The Roundup | 10 TAKEAWAYS

In some ways, it’s felt like a long week, in others, it’s absolutely flown by.

Just over a week ago today, Sunny Mehta was named the sixth General Manager in New Jersey Devils history. Then the weekend hit, and after Bruce Springsteen wrapped up at Prudential Center on Monday, Mehta was finally introduced at his press conference on Tuesday.

Since then, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind. He’s been meeting players still around, connecting with staff, and just trying to get his footing in a new role. It’s been a busy few days, to say the least.

We’ve already rolled out a lot of content, but why not one more?

There was just so much to take in that not everything got its time in the spotlight. So in this week’s edition of 10 Takeaways, we’re digging a little deeper into Mehta’s first days as GM.