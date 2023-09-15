News Feed

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Nemec Prospects Challenge 2023
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

If you want to know how much Devils defensive prospect Simon Nemec has grown in the past year, just ask him.

No, seriously.

But the answer won’t necessarily be found what he says. But rather, how he says it.

Nemec, a native of Slovakia, struggled with his English last summer after the Devils selected him with the second-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Understandable, considering it’s a foreign tongue.

But a year’s worth of playing, living and speaking in North America has changed that.

“I understand more than last year. My English is better,” he said fluidly. “I feel more comfortable now than last year. That’s most important.”

The improved language skill is merely a metaphor though for how much Nemec has grown on the ice. He played the entire year with Utica of the American Hockey League, his first in North America. He led all Comets defensemen with 12 goals during 65 games of action, more than he’s scored during any one season in his entire life.

“I scored many goals. The year before I scored just one or two (with HK Nitra),” said Nemec, who played in the Slovakia League. “Last year I scored 12 goals in the regular season (with Utica). It was great.”

All the more impressive, of those 12 goals Nemec scored, only one was on the power play. That’s because the coaching staff put him into positions to get better on the defensive side, including killing penalties.

“My game grew in the defensive zone,” Nemec, 19, said. “I improved my defensive game, penalty kill. I didn’t play penalty kill before. Last year, I played more than the power play. I’ve found my way now.”

Simon Nemec is already making a name for himself

Last year can be summarized as an adjustment season. The biggest of which was the ice size in North America.

“It’s completely different hockey because the ice is smaller than in Europe,” he said. “I think it’s a different sport.”

Nemec was adjusting to a new surface, a new league, a new country, a new language, a new home, a new world, and, even new food.

“I came here and I was 88 kilos. I went back and I was 93,” Nemec laughed. “The food is different. In Europe it’s healthier, but I tried my best.”

Nemec worked hard over the summer to trim down his 93-kilo physique. And he said the result has translated into making him swifter (Nemec’s version) on the ice.

“I think I’m faster than last year,” he said. “My weight is down. It’s great because I can move faster.”

Nemec’s new speed was on display in the opening game Friday afternoon at the Prospects Challenge. As were a couple changes on his jersey. For one, he has changed his number from 5 to 7.

“I like 7, but Dougie (Hamilton) has 7,” he said. “So, 17 is more like 7 than 5.”

But also spotted on his shoulder was an ‘A.’ Nemec was chosen by the Devils staff to be an alternate captain for the tournament.

“He’s a kid that came from overseas. He got his own apartment. Went out and bought a car,” said Utica head coach Kevin Dineen. “The growth we saw and the maturity he showed at such a young age, we felt like putting a letter on him was an appropriate choice.”

Nemec has taken the responsibility seriously.

“You see around the locker room that he’s gravitating to players that it’s their first time here,” Dineen said. “That’s pretty neat to see when you have somebody that’s 19 years old and taking a leadership role within the locker room already. He’s (wearing) a letter for us this weekend. That’s not by coincidence or trying to give him a push. That’s one of those things that’s deserved.”

Simon Nemec | POST-GAME RAW

Nemec hopes the Prospects Challenge is the first step in a journey that ends in New Jersey. The Devils will open training camp next Wednesday when the players report. And Nemec has his sights set on being in the NHL to start the season.

“My goal is to make the team. It’s good to play a couple games before main camp,” he said. “I think I had a really good summer of training. I think I’m ready to fight for my spot and try to make the team.”

“He's a proud kid that feels like he belongs,” Dineen said. “It’s going to be up to him to show that he can.”

For Nemec though, it’s not really of matter if he makes the NHL, but when.

“My feeling is, what are we looking at? Are we looking at the next 6-8 months, or am I looking at the next 10-15 years,” Dineen said. “I’m not worried about when it happens. I know it’s going to happen because he’s such a dedicated, talented kid.

“We know we have a special player.”

If Nemec doesn’t make the NHL out of camp, he’ll return to the AHL and continue to develop until his day comes to take that next step. That includes his maturation on and off the ice.

“He’s making great transitions off the ice,” Dineen said, “and his game on the ice will speak for itself.”

As far as speaking for itself, Nemec’s play and his English will do the talking.

“My language is better. I feel better,” Nemec said. “Now it’s easier. I know the coaches; I know the system. (This season) should be easier for me.”

See? All you had to do was ask.