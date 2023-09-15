Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

If you want to know how much Devils defensive prospect Simon Nemec has grown in the past year, just ask him.

No, seriously.

But the answer won’t necessarily be found what he says. But rather, how he says it.

Nemec, a native of Slovakia, struggled with his English last summer after the Devils selected him with the second-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Understandable, considering it’s a foreign tongue.

But a year’s worth of playing, living and speaking in North America has changed that.

“I understand more than last year. My English is better,” he said fluidly. “I feel more comfortable now than last year. That’s most important.”

The improved language skill is merely a metaphor though for how much Nemec has grown on the ice. He played the entire year with Utica of the American Hockey League, his first in North America. He led all Comets defensemen with 12 goals during 65 games of action, more than he’s scored during any one season in his entire life.

“I scored many goals. The year before I scored just one or two (with HK Nitra),” said Nemec, who played in the Slovakia League. “Last year I scored 12 goals in the regular season (with Utica). It was great.”

All the more impressive, of those 12 goals Nemec scored, only one was on the power play. That’s because the coaching staff put him into positions to get better on the defensive side, including killing penalties.

“My game grew in the defensive zone,” Nemec, 19, said. “I improved my defensive game, penalty kill. I didn’t play penalty kill before. Last year, I played more than the power play. I’ve found my way now.”