Coach Keefe Looks Ahead to Game 3 in Media Avail | NOTEBOOK

Keefe on what the fans can add for Game 3, how the team can improve and more

By Marc Ciampa
Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe held a media availability over Zoom on Wednesday as the team took a much-needed day off the ice prior to Friday's Game 3 at Prudential Center.

Keefe Looks to Devils Fans for Game 3 Boost

With the series shifting back to New Jersey, head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the role fans will play when the puck drops for Game 3 at Prudential Center on Friday night. After a pair of hard-fought games in Carolina, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe is counting on the home crowd to make an impact.

“It’s vital,” he said. “Carolina, for a reason, is one of the top home teams in the NHL. New Jersey, I’ve heard nothing but great things about the playoff environment that’s created here. We need a boost.”

Keefe added that he's personally excited to experience the Devils' playoff atmosphere for the first time, and believes the team feeds off the crowd's energy. “There’s been so many games at home where we’ve played at our best and the fans were pushing the group and responding to the group.”

As for injury updates, Keefe had nothing to offer.

“It’s only been about 15 hours since we spoke last. No updates today but even if I had one I don’t think I’d give it to you on an off-day,” Keefe grinned.

Nemec Steps In, Shows Poise; Glass Line Searches for Traction

Inserted into the lineup for Game 2, rookie defenseman Simon Nemec showed promise in a tough environment. Keefe praised the young blueliner for his confidence and ability to move the puck under pressure.

“He stepped in and played with some confidence. Moved the puck well. Made some nice plays that helped us get into scoring areas,” Keefe said. “It’s a hard place to play, hard spot to be put into. Nemo gave us some good minutes, which is important.”

With the top four defensemen shouldering heavy minutes, Nemec’s ability to provide stability was key in allowing the group to stay fresh over 60 minutes, picking up over 14 minutes of icetime.

Up front, Keefe acknowledged that the depth line centered by Cody Glass hasn’t found its rhythm yet in the series. Glass played with Cotter and Sprong in Game 1, and with Cotter and Noesen in Game 2. The line has struggled to flip the ice and generate offensive zone time.

“They’ve just got to find ways to spend less time in our end, more time in the offensive end,” Keefe said. “Little details in their game… They haven’t got their footing in the series yet. We need it to happen quickly.”

With Carolina getting strong contributions from its depth players, Keefe made it clear that New Jersey needs the same from its bottom six.

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe speaks to the media over Zoom on an off-day.

Signs of Progress, But Execution Still Key

The Devils showed a stronger effort in Game 2, but still fell short in a 3-1 loss. According to Keefe, the team did a better job handling the game’s momentum swings and creating pressure, but there’s still work to be done.

“We gave ourselves a chance to win the game, that’s the baseline,” he said. “We’ve got to make some plays and finish some opportunities, get a greater volume of offense, score on the power play.”

He called Game 2 a “step in the right direction” and said it should give the team confidence. The next step is converting that effort into results — especially in critical areas like special teams, where the Devils have been strong all season but have yet to break through against Carolina’s aggressive penalty kill.

Looking ahead to Game 3, Keefe stressed the importance of converting on scoring chances and regaining traction on the power play.

“It’s been our baby all season long,” he said of the Devils’ special teams. “We knew it would be a challenge given how great their penalty kill is.”

Keefe talked about how thin the line sometimes is between victory and defeat.

“You play that one over and maybe you don’t give up a shorthanded goal, you score a power play goal, and these things turn quickly,” he said.

Keefe’s message to the group was clear: the effort is there, and now it’s time to finish. “You have to win your games at home. That’s where we’re at.”

The Devils find themselves in a 2-0 series hole against Carolina.

Tulsky Confident in Hurricanes’ Depth and Direction

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Eric Tulsky is staying steady amidst the intensity of playoff hockey.

“I personally don’t stress very easily,” Tulsky said. “I don’t get a lot of sleep. Maybe in August, I’ll get to catch up.” Still, he’s quick to note the pride he takes in how the Hurricanes have performed. “The team is playing really well and that’s really gratifying to see.”

Carolina’s lineup has featured a strong blend of returning veterans and impactful newcomers, a combination that Tulsky says has meshed well. “We’re fortunate the players we ended up with fit almost immediately,” he said of his deadline acquisitions. “Taylor (Hall), Logan (Stankoven), and Mark (Jankowski) have all had significant impacts. The more they play, the more understanding they have of the nuance that we can do and the better they can do for us.”

Among the pillars of Carolina’s success is defenseman Jaccob Slavin, whose influence on and off the ice Tulsky called “incredible.”

“He’s a player you can put out in every situation and know that he can handle it,” he said. “Off ice, he’s a fantastic person and leader.”

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen has also made his presence felt since returning from his health issues.

“He feels as comfortable as he’s been in years and is playing as well as he has in years,” Tulsky added.

As for the big picture, Tulsky keeps his expectations clear. “We want to compete for the Cup every year,” he said. “Every year at this time, I feel like we have a real chance to win—and then you see how it plays out.”

