Coach Keefe Looks Ahead to Game 3 in Media Avail | NOTEBOOK

Tulsky Confident in Hurricanes’ Depth and Direction
Meeting with the media on Wednesday, Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Eric Tulsky is staying steady amidst the intensity of playoff hockey.
“I personally don’t stress very easily,” Tulsky said. “I don’t get a lot of sleep. Maybe in August, I’ll get to catch up.” Still, he’s quick to note the pride he takes in how the Hurricanes have performed. “The team is playing really well and that’s really gratifying to see.”
Carolina’s lineup has featured a strong blend of returning veterans and impactful newcomers, a combination that Tulsky says has meshed well. “We’re fortunate the players we ended up with fit almost immediately,” he said of his deadline acquisitions. “Taylor (Hall), Logan (Stankoven), and Mark (Jankowski) have all had significant impacts. The more they play, the more understanding they have of the nuance that we can do and the better they can do for us.”
Among the pillars of Carolina’s success is defenseman Jaccob Slavin, whose influence on and off the ice Tulsky called “incredible.”
“He’s a player you can put out in every situation and know that he can handle it,” he said. “Off ice, he’s a fantastic person and leader.”
Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen has also made his presence felt since returning from his health issues.
“He feels as comfortable as he’s been in years and is playing as well as he has in years,” Tulsky added.
As for the big picture, Tulsky keeps his expectations clear. “We want to compete for the Cup every year,” he said. “Every year at this time, I feel like we have a real chance to win—and then you see how it plays out.”