Coach Keefe Looks Ahead to Game 3 in Media Avail | NOTEBOOK

Keefe Looks to Devils Fans for Game 3 Boost

With the series shifting back to New Jersey, head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the role fans will play when the puck drops for Game 3 at Prudential Center on Friday night. After a pair of hard-fought games in Carolina, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe is counting on the home crowd to make an impact.

“It’s vital,” he said. “Carolina, for a reason, is one of the top home teams in the NHL. New Jersey, I’ve heard nothing but great things about the playoff environment that’s created here. We need a boost.”

Keefe added that he's personally excited to experience the Devils' playoff atmosphere for the first time, and believes the team feeds off the crowd's energy. “There’s been so many games at home where we’ve played at our best and the fans were pushing the group and responding to the group.”

As for injury updates, Keefe had nothing to offer.

“It’s only been about 15 hours since we spoke last. No updates today but even if I had one I don’t think I’d give it to you on an off-day,” Keefe grinned.