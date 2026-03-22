Devils' Wives, Girlfriends Host Operation Shower | FEATURE

The “Winter Woodland”-themed event included catered lunch, inspirational speakers, giveaways and traditional shower activities and prizes. The highlight was the Operation Shower signature “Shower-In-A-Box”: a curated box for every mom filled with high-quality gifts and essentials for mothers and babies that have been generously donated by the Devils and other caring companies and organizations.

“I was incredibly fortunate. I was able to attend two Operation Showers. One was eight years ago with my first son; another was three years ago with my second son,” said Lisa Farley, whose husband retired from the Air Force in 2023. “We come to these showers to support military moms. When you’re a military mom, it’s a little more challenging. You don’t have the support system that you would in the civilian world. To be able to come to these showers really meant a lot.

“This is an opportunity to give back. I could come here and talk to current military spouses and give my experience.”

The event was the brainstorm of Shannon Allen, who participated in the program while Jake was a member of the St. Louis Blues organization. She brought the idea to the Devils.

“I had the opportunity to host showers when we were in St. Louis. It was an organization that had a lot of engagement through the families, through the players, through the wives. I really thought that the Devils organization could use that component,” she said. “Everybody jumped on board right away. We brought it to the organization, and nobody said no. Everyone was eager to help, find the funding, make it work and a date that worked for everybody.”

“Shannon brought this to the organization. We’ve been talking about how the Devils Youth Foundation can really lean in and support our community,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “When they bring in ideas like this that fit our mission, helping new moms and kids and families, it’s a natural fit for the Devils Youth Foundation.

“We are so happy to be here and to be able to support our military moms and families, and all the incredible work they do to support our country. DYF is really happy to be a part of that, even a small part of it. And bring so much joy and love to our military moms.”

This is only the first installment of Operation Shower involving the Devils. And the hope is that the event continues on into the future.

“This is our first year with the New Jersey Devils and we’re so thrilled to have their support, along with Verizon,” Velle Isle said. “It means a lot that they would include us in their giving. We know that they already do a lot with military families and with the community in general. To entrust us to show their support for military families means a lot and we’re thrilled to be here today.”

She had a message to all the military moms across the country: “Military moms, just know that Operation Shower supports you. You have a country that loves you. You have a lot of people that love you and appreciate you. You are seen. We are so thankful for all you do.”