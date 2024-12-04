Jack Hughes Named to U.S. 4 Nations Roster | BLOG

Jack Hughes has been named to Team USA's 4 Nations Face-Off roster, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday evening as part of all four nations' rollout of their final rosters. He is one of four New Jersey Devils selected to represent their countries.

At the 4 Nations tournament, held between Montreal and Boston, Hughes will be teammates with his older brother Quinn (Vancouver Canucks). Quinn was named this summer as one of the six early players to be selected. Along with Quinn, Jack will also have some familiar faces around off the ice. Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald is serving as Assistant GM to Team U.S.A., while Devils equipment manager Chris 'Frosty' Scoppetto will serve as part of the U.S. equipment staff.

Hughes, 23, last represented the US as the youngest member of the 2019 IIHF Men’s World Championship roster (7th place). He also captained Team USA that same year at the U-18 Worlds, winning a bronze medal and contributing 17 points to lead the tournament (tied with Cole Caufield).

Also in 2019, Hughes won a silver medal at the World Junior Championship as the youngest member of that team, as well. In 2018, he made his first appearance with Team USA, winning a silver medal, once again as the youngest player, at the U-18 World Championship. Hughes led all players in points with five goals and seven assists.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place from Feb. 12-20 in both Montreal and Boston.

Hughes' first game with Team USA will be on Thurs. Feb. 13, against Devils teammate Erik Haula and team Finland at 8 p.m. in Montreal. The marquee matchup of USA versus Canada will be on Feb. 15, also in Montreal, at 8 p.m. before the tournament moves to Boston. USA will play their third game Mon, Feb. 17, against Devils teammates Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom and their Team Sweden.

The championship game will be held in Boston on Thurs, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m.

You can watch the tournament on TNT, ESPN and ABC in the US and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

NewJerseyDevils.com will have extensive coverage of the tournament, as well.