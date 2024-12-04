Bratt, Markstrom, Haula Named to 4 Nations | BLOG

Devils forwards Jesper Bratt and Erik Haula and goaltender Jacob Markstrom were named to their respective country's rosters for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, being held in Montreal and Boston in February. Bratt and Markstrom will play for Sweden while Haula will represent Finland.

Bratt, 26, has played in several international tournaments with Team Sweden, including the World Championship (2019), World Junior U-18 Championship (2016), Ivan Hlinka Tournament (2015) and the World U-17 Hockey Challenge. Bratt, who is scheduled to play in his 500th career NHL game this Friday, has won two silver medals (Hlinka and WJC-18) and a bronze (U-17 Challenge).

Bratt leads the Devils in scoring with 35 points on 12 goals and 23 assists. He has 141 goals and 253 assists for 394 points in 499 career contests.

Markstrom, 34, has represented his home country in eight international tournaments. He was a member of Sweden’s 2013 gold medal club at the 2013 World Championship. Markstrom won a silver medal in the 2009 World Junior Championship and three bronze medals in the 2010 World Junior Championship, 2010 World Championship and 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Markstrom also played for Team Sweden at the 2008 U-18 World Championship and the 2016 and '19 World Championships.

Markstrom is 12-6-1 on the year with a 2.54 goals-against average and .907 save percentage with the Devils this year. He recently played in his 500th career NHL game, becoming just the 81st goaltender and third Swedish goaltender to do so.