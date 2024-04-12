Fitzgerald Named to USA Hockey's Management Group | FEATURE

On Friday, USA Hockey named Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald to its management group for the NHL’s 4 Nations Faceoff and the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team. Former Devil Bill Guerin will serve as General Manager for both teams while Fitzgerald, Chris Drury and Bill Zito join as Assistant General Managers.
“It’s an honor, it’s a privilege to be a part of this and to be asked,” Fitzgerald shared. “To represent your country any way (is special) ... I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and building this team.”
“I think Bill Guerin put together a team that I think will challenge one another,” Fitzgerald also shared about the opportunity. “It’ll be collaborative but (we’ll) push each other to make the right decisions, proper decisions, and support each other. That’s really what it’s all about and to put the best team on the ice that represents our country to the fullest.”