Fitzgerald Named to USA Hockey's Management Group | FEATURE

This isn’t Fitzgerald’s first time representing his country as he’s played for Team USA on three occasions: the 1987 World Junior Championship, the 1989 Men’s World Championship and the 1991 Men’s World Championship.

“It’s such an honor, such a privilege to throw on the jersey,” Fitzgerald reflected. “It means the world to you. You’re one of a very low-percentage that can say they’ve put the jersey on to represent their country. Now on this side of it, it’s still a thrill.”

The 4 Nations Faceoff and 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be best-on-best tournaments and part of a commitment by the NHL and NHLPA to provide its players opportunities to represent their countries on the biggest international stages. The Devils have multiple players that could suit up for a variety of countries including, but not limited to, Jack and Luke Hughes for USA, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler for Switzerland, and Jesper Bratt for Sweden. Fitzgerald expects a high competition level from these events.

“It’s going to be high-end for sure, with the 4 Nations and obviously the Olympics,” Fitzgerald explained. “You look around, especially in the U.S. and how we’ve grown high-end talent, it’s just going to be incredible. There’s going to be some sad people, there’s going to be some happy people, but I think the most important thing is once we sit down as a group is building a team, not just a team of talent, but a team. There’s enough talent, character, work ethic, hard-nosed players throughout the league that we’ll be able to choose from.”