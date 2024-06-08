Four Nations Face-Off Schedule Announced | BLOG

The 4 Nations Face-Off will feature the first best-on-best hockey rosters since the 2014 Winter Olympics

4NationsLogo
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The schedule for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off was announced by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday evening ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. 

The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal between Canada and Sweden and will mark the first game of best-on-best hockey rosters since the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The four countries participating are Canada, USA, Sweden and Finland.

While the rosters have yet to be announced, the first six players from each participating team are expected to be announced on Friday, June 28. The New Jersey Devils are likely to have several players represented in the tournament, with stars like Americans Jack and Luke Hughes, Canada's Dougie Hamilton and Sweden's Jesper Bratt.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was recently named as an assistant general manager for USA Hockey to work under general manager Bill Guerin. Fitzgerlad will also be involved in the 2026 Olympic roster for Team USA. 

The following is the full 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, with the championship game being held in Boston on Feb. 20, 2024.

DATE

TIME

GAME

LOCATION

Wed. Feb. 12
8 p.m.
CAN v. SWE
MTL, Bell Centre
Thurs. Feb. 13
8 p.m.
USA vs. FIN
MTL, Bell Centre
Sat. Feb 15
1 p.m.
FIN vs. SWE
MTL, Bell Centre
Sat. Feb. 15
8 p.m.
USA vs. CAN
MTL, Bell Centre
Mon. Feb. 17
1 p.m.
CAN vs. FIN
BOS, TD Garden
Mon. Feb 17
8 p.m.
SWE vs. USA
BOS, TD Garden
Thurs. Feb. 20
8 p.m.
Championship Game
BOS, TD Garden

