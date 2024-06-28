"First Six" 4 Nation Rosters Unveiled | BLOG

As the National Hockey League prepares for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025 the four participating nations, Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland unveiled their "First Six" roster players.

Fourteen forwards, nine defensemen, and one goalie were selected among all four nations. Check out the rosters below!

While no members of the New Jersey Devils were named in the preliminary rosters, the Devils have several players who could make the final rosters, to be named at a later date. Newcomer Jacob Markstrom is the Swedish NHL goaltender with the most number of games played, while Jack Hughes is a superstar for the Devils and should make the USA roster. Luke Hughes is still very young, but he made the World Championship for Team USA, so he's likely to be in contention as well. For Canada, Dougie Hamilton is a premier defenseman and Jesper Bratt is up there among some of the best forwards the Swedes have to offer.

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was named to the USA Hockey management group for the 4 Nations tournament and the 2026 Olympics earlier this year.