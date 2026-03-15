Late Goal by Jack Hughes Lifts Devils to 6-4 Win Over Kings | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - In an epic back-and-forth game that saw the Devils gain a 2-0 lead, lose it in the middle frame and then get it back again with an outstanding bounce-back third period, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-4 on Saturday night.

"We easily could have probably just turned it in after that second period," goaltender Jake Allen said after the win. "Everyone found a way to dig in and it's a good sign".

The Devils got on the board early. Less than eight minutes into the game, Dawson Mercer backhanded a pass to Cody Glass at the top of the right circle and he one-timed a blast past Kings netminder Anton Forsberg.

Three minutes later, the Devils doubled their lead. The team took advantage of a Kings turnover at the blueline. Timo Meier's shot from the point was kicked out by Forsberg but Nico Hischier was at the doorstep to put home the rebound. After one, shots on goal were 15-11 for the Devils.

The first penalty of the game came 3:32 into the middle frame. Dougie Hamilton was called for interference. Less than a minute into the man advantage, the Kings struck to draw within a goal. Brandt Clarke threaded a pass across the crease to Anze Kopitar who tapped it in to make it 2-1.

Several minutes later, Artemi Panarin circled into the high slot where he wired a shot to knot the game up at 2-2. Kings scored their third of the period to take the lead with 8:17 to go. Jared Wright blasted a feed from Clarke at the top of the left circle high past Jake Allen and it was 3-2 for the visitors. After two, shots on goal were 25-18 for the Kings after Los Angeles outshot New Jersey 14-4 in the middle frame.

"Adversity hits. It's how you respond," Glass noted regarding the second-period slump. "And like I said, our captain put his head down, put his work boots on".

The Devils got their game back early in the third. Lenni Hameenaho fed Arseni Gritsyuk with a nice saucer pass and Gritsyuk batted the puck in to knot the game at 3-3 only 24 seconds into the final frame.

"Wow! That was a wow goal for sure," Hischier said of the highlight-reel play.

Glass echoed the sentiment: "It was nasty but that's the skill they have and I keep trying to tell them do their thing. I'll be the responsible one".

A penalty to Jesper Bratt not long after the goal put the Kings power play back on the attack but Devils were able to kill it off. Midway through the third, Hischier was dumped in front of the Kings net by Quinton Byfield to give the Devils their first power play of the game and they capitalized.

Hischier again was at the doorstep to bang the puck in and put the Devils in front, 4-3.

"Feels good," Hischier said of the power-play conversion. "In this league especially, it's very important to have a good power play that can decide games".

However, the lead was shortlived. On the Kings' third man advantage of the game, they connected with their second power-play marker. Kopitar fanned on a shot but it managed to elude Allen and tie the game up at 4-4.

"Obviously, the last goal wasn't good, but at the same time, the boys bailed me out," Allen admitted.

With 2:36 left in the third period and the game tied 4-4, Jack Hughes was fouled and it set up the Devils power play with a chance to win the game. Jack did just that seven seconds into the man advantage, ripping a shot home to put the home team up 5-4.

Timo Meier added an empty-net goal to make the final 6-4. Notably, Hischier passed up a chance at a hat trick to feed Meier for the empty netter.

"I think Timo's in a better position and I'll play for a win," Hischier explained. "I don't care about a hat-trick or anything, so just give it to him."

"That's why he's our captain," Glass praised. "It's so unselfish and there's no better example of what a captain should do."

Final shots on goal were 31 to 27 for the Kings.