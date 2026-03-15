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POST-GAME VIDEOS
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Full Highlights: Devils 6, Kings 4
Late Goal by Jack Hughes Lifts Devils to 6-4 Win Over Kings | GAME STORY
Devils let early lead slip away but rally to take out Kings on the strength of two power-play goals
NEWARK, NJ - In an epic back-and-forth game that saw the Devils gain a 2-0 lead, lose it in the middle frame and then get it back again with an outstanding bounce-back third period, the New Jersey Devils defeated the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-4 on Saturday night.
"We easily could have probably just turned it in after that second period," goaltender Jake Allen said after the win. "Everyone found a way to dig in and it's a good sign".
The Devils got on the board early. Less than eight minutes into the game, Dawson Mercer backhanded a pass to Cody Glass at the top of the right circle and he one-timed a blast past Kings netminder Anton Forsberg.
Three minutes later, the Devils doubled their lead. The team took advantage of a Kings turnover at the blueline. Timo Meier's shot from the point was kicked out by Forsberg but Nico Hischier was at the doorstep to put home the rebound. After one, shots on goal were 15-11 for the Devils.
The first penalty of the game came 3:32 into the middle frame. Dougie Hamilton was called for interference. Less than a minute into the man advantage, the Kings struck to draw within a goal. Brandt Clarke threaded a pass across the crease to Anze Kopitar who tapped it in to make it 2-1.
Several minutes later, Artemi Panarin circled into the high slot where he wired a shot to knot the game up at 2-2. Kings scored their third of the period to take the lead with 8:17 to go. Jared Wright blasted a feed from Clarke at the top of the left circle high past Jake Allen and it was 3-2 for the visitors. After two, shots on goal were 25-18 for the Kings after Los Angeles outshot New Jersey 14-4 in the middle frame.
"Adversity hits. It's how you respond," Glass noted regarding the second-period slump. "And like I said, our captain put his head down, put his work boots on".
The Devils got their game back early in the third. Lenni Hameenaho fed Arseni Gritsyuk with a nice saucer pass and Gritsyuk batted the puck in to knot the game at 3-3 only 24 seconds into the final frame.
"Wow! That was a wow goal for sure," Hischier said of the highlight-reel play.
Glass echoed the sentiment: "It was nasty but that's the skill they have and I keep trying to tell them do their thing. I'll be the responsible one".
A penalty to Jesper Bratt not long after the goal put the Kings power play back on the attack but Devils were able to kill it off. Midway through the third, Hischier was dumped in front of the Kings net by Quinton Byfield to give the Devils their first power play of the game and they capitalized.
Hischier again was at the doorstep to bang the puck in and put the Devils in front, 4-3.
"Feels good," Hischier said of the power-play conversion. "In this league especially, it's very important to have a good power play that can decide games".
However, the lead was shortlived. On the Kings' third man advantage of the game, they connected with their second power-play marker. Kopitar fanned on a shot but it managed to elude Allen and tie the game up at 4-4.
"Obviously, the last goal wasn't good, but at the same time, the boys bailed me out," Allen admitted.
With 2:36 left in the third period and the game tied 4-4, Jack Hughes was fouled and it set up the Devils power play with a chance to win the game. Jack did just that seven seconds into the man advantage, ripping a shot home to put the home team up 5-4.
Timo Meier added an empty-net goal to make the final 6-4. Notably, Hischier passed up a chance at a hat trick to feed Meier for the empty netter.
"I think Timo's in a better position and I'll play for a win," Hischier explained. "I don't care about a hat-trick or anything, so just give it to him."
"That's why he's our captain," Glass praised. "It's so unselfish and there's no better example of what a captain should do."
Final shots on goal were 31 to 27 for the Kings.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Devils scored first in the game, triggering the Chick Fil-A promotion where fans can get a free item from Chick Fil-A by logging onto their app on Monday morning.
• Cody Glass scored the opening goal—his 15th in 53 games—marking the most he's scored in any season of professional hockey in his career. He had previously reached 14 goals twice: 2022-23 with the Nashville Predators and 2021-22 with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals. "It's an awesome feeling," Glass said. "The puck's been finding me and it's a good feeling when that happens." Glass also added with a chuckle: "It's not how, it's how many"
• After the game, the Devils team skated out to greet Kings captain Anze Kopitar. Kopitar announced prior to this season that he would retire at the end of the campaign. "He's been one of the highly most respected players I think I've ever played against," Allen noted.
• Kopitar's two goals both tied and broke Marcel Dionne's record for points by a King all-time (1,307). When he scored his second goal and 1,308th point, the entire Kings bench mobbed the Slovenian future Hall of Famer. "He was one guy I was looking up to," Hischier reflected. Head coach Sheldon Keefe added, "He's still a dominant player out there, and probably could play as long as he wanted to.”
• The game marked Jake Allen's return to the net after a prolonged absence due to the Olympic break. "I was itching to get back in the net," Allen said, acknowledging the nearly six-week layoff. "I definitely felt some rust, no question... but at the same time, I found a way to get through the game".
• Head coach Sheldon Keefe shook up the top six in the third period, notably swapping Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. "Our top two lines just didn't have anything really going," Keefe explained. "I just thought I needed to change the chemistry a little bit, especially against this opponent. I thought that the Kopitar line wanted to get Jack playing against them... which I thought might open the ice up a little bit for Jack".
• Keefe praised the team's composure while defending a 6-on-5 advantage late in the third. Instead of indiscriminately clearing the puck, he highlighted the "subtle moments where we just advance the puck five feet... versus just hammering one down the ice with such little time left, and now giving them a face-off and a reset and a chance to call a timeout".
• The highlight-reel goal between Lenni Hameenaho and Arseni Gritsyuk drew rave reviews from the locker room. Jake Allen noted that Gritsyuk has "really stepped up all over the ice" in the last 10 to 12 games, adding, "I think those two players are gonna be important pieces for this franchise, you know, a lot moving forward". Keefe echoed the sentiment regarding Gritsyuk's impact: "We've needed more skill in our lineup. And since he's gotten here, like when the puck's on his stick... he's making a play with it".
• The Devils opted to start their second unit on their first power play of the night. "We thought, those guys have earned it," Keefe noted. "Last game, they had done a good job too... So tonight we said we get the first one, you guys are starting".
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils conclude their seven-game homestand against Boston on Monday evening. You can watch on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:07 p.m. ET.