Devils Hold First Practice with Opening Night Roster | NOTEBOOK

As the regular season is quickly approaching, the Devils are back to work at practice following a team retreat. Monday night, New Jersey finalized it's opening night roster with 23 players. Tuesday's practice is the first time with only the main roster after several weeks of training camp and preseason.

Thursday night's season opener presented by Citizens will have a full slate of festivities leading to puck drop. More information can be found here.

Check back throughout the day for more updates from practice.