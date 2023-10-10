News Feed

Devils Hold First Practice with Opening Night Roster | NOTEBOOK

After the roster was set Monday night, the Devils were back to work preparing for the season opener on Thursday

Practice 101023
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

As the regular season is quickly approaching, the Devils are back to work at practice following a team retreat. Monday night, New Jersey finalized it's opening night roster with 23 players. Tuesday's practice is the first time with only the main roster after several weeks of training camp and preseason.

Thursday night's season opener presented by Citizens will have a full slate of festivities leading to puck drop. More information can be found here

Check back throughout the day for more updates from practice.

The Opening Night Roster

On Monday at 5 p.m. ET, all opening night rosters were due to the NHL. The Devils named the following players to their regular season roster to start the year:

Forwards: Nathan Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Erik Haula, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz, Jack Hughes, Curtis Lazar, Michael McLeod, Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer, Tomas Nosek, Ondrej Palat, Chris Tierney, Tyler Toffoli

Defensemen: Kevin Bahl, Dougie Hamilton, Luke Hughes, John Marino, Colin Miller, Jonas Siegenthaler, Brendan Smith

Goaltenders: Akira Schmid, Vitek Vanecek

New Jersey also added the following four players onto their injured, non-roster list:

Forwards: Nolan Foote (upper body), Brian Halonen (lower body)

Goaltenders: Keith Kinkaid (upper body), Nico Daws (off-season hip surgery)

When it comes to season opening games, New Jersey has won a large majority of them. The Devils enter Thursday's game with a 22-10-4-4 record all-time. Looking at season openers at Prudential Center specifically, the Devils are 5-6-4.

Tuesday's Work

The Devils spent a part of practice focused on special teams. Head coach Lindy Ruff has shared the team is using a 1A, 1B power play system right now with how much talent they have available for special teams.

At practice here's how the different units played out:

PP1A: Toffoli, J. Hughes, L. Hughes, Bratt, Palat 

PP1B: Hamilton, Mercer, Hischier, Holtz, Meier

Nosek, Marino, Bastian, and Siegenthaler made up one penalty killing unit with Lazar, Holtz, Smith, and Bahl as the other.

When it came to workflow here's how the Devils skated:

