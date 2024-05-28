Highlights from Keefe's Press Conference | BLOG

Who Inspired Him

Keefe went from playing professional hockey to being a Junior A team owner and coach in a blink of an eye. He started with the Pembroke Lumber Kings, a team he had worked with while he was injured during his playing career.

“When I made the transition from playing to being a coach, I knew I had a passion for teaching young players ... I had injured my knee and during rehab, my season was over, I ended up spending a (period of) time in Pembroke at the Junior A level and working with young players. It was very clear I was very much drawn to that. I was very much drawn to working with video in particular and spending time with it with players and trying to get an edge that way. So I was drawn to coaching, yet when I took on the role as head coach at that level, it was ‘OK, now I’m going to be a coach, I don’t know what I’m doing though.’ So what are you going to do to create your foundation and your core values as a coach, so you lean on your experiences as a player to do that initially."

Keefe credited his former coach, John Tortorella, for showing him how to build a successful team and the foundation a team needs to be successful. He reflected on Tortorella's impact on his own career: