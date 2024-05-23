Get to Know Sheldon Keefe | THREE THINGS

1. His Extensive Career

A right wing from Brampton Ontario, Sheldon Keefe played junior hockey in Canada, including three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. At the 1999 NHL Draft, Keefe was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Second Round (47th overall).

Keefe made his NHL debut on Oct. 18, 2000 when the Lightning played the Wild in Minnesota. Keefe’s first NHL goal, and first point, was on Nov. 5, 2000 when he scored against the Washington Capitals. Keefe played 49 games in his rookie season and had four points, all goals, to finish the year.

The new Devils head coach played the next two seasons with the Lightning and finished his career with 125 NHL games. Keefe had 12 goals and 12 assists for 24 career points. He played against the Devils three times in his career including twice in his final NHL season.