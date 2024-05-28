'The Gauntlet' | FEATURE

The Recruitment

The coaching search wasn’t Fitzgerald’s alone. He worked closely in collaboration with managing partners David Blitzer and Josh Harris, CEO of HBSE Tad Brown and his own hockey operations staff.

During the opening round of the playoffs, Blitzer was watching the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. And he got to thinking. So, he called Fitzgerald with a late-night question.

“Do you think there’s any shot that Sheldon Keefe might be available?” Blitzer inquired.

“I have absolutely no idea, but he is on my speed dial in case it becomes a possibility,” was Fitzgerald’s response.

When word got out that Keefe was being relieved of his duties in Toronto, Fitzgerald started putting in the legwork. He started by connecting with Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving to ask for permission to interview Keefe. Permission granted.

Fitzgerald then asked Treliving reach out to Keefe and see if he was willing to accept Fitzgerald’s phone call.

In the meantime, Fitzgerald began working his cohorts around the league that were familiar with Keefe.

“I was doing my due diligence, calling people who knew Sheldon,” Fitzgerald said. “Just about his personality. What are all the positive things people saw in him as a coach.”

After all those calls, Fitzgerald was left with one thought: “I hope he accepts my call.”

Keefe, fresh off a Game 7 defeat to Boston and losing his job, did accept the call. But was hesitant to really speed ahead further as he was still processing the end of his time in Toronto.

“To lose in the playoffs is itself difficult. To lose in Game 7 is even more difficult,” Keefe said. “Then not long after that you lose your job. There’s a lot happening at once and you’re trying to process it all. You have term left on your contract. All these things are factors in what comes next.”

Fitzgerald approached it with a “soft” recruitment. He didn’t force the issue. But that initial phone call did lead to a follow-up second phone call. That second phone call led to a third phone call, which entailed a three-hour long conversation between the two men.

The marathon conversation delved deep into hockey from philosophy to strategy to coaching and everything in between. And for Fitzgerald, that was the turning point.

“I call it the ‘hockey talk.’ It was just hockey,” Fitzgerald said. “I realized we’d be fortunate enough to have him as our coach because there are areas that we’re tapping into now that he’s very experienced in that can help us utilize those resources and maximize our talent here and our players. I thought this is the perfect guy for us.”

After that call, Fitzgerald let Keefe know that the decision would now be his.

“I left it in his court with his family, knowing that if he wanted this job, this job was his,” Fitzgerald said. “I totally understand where he was in this process. I knew this was a family decision.”

“Tom was extremely patient, which I’m incredibly grateful for,” Keefe said. “He gave me time to process things and have conversations with my family. With each day that past and each conversation we had it just felt right for lots of reasons.”

After speaking with his family, Keefe was ready for the next phase. It was time for the final phase of the gauntlet.