The New Jersey Devils announced today the 23-man roster for the start of the 2023-24 NHL season.

In addition, defenseman Simon Nemec has been assigned to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

The club also has four players on their Injured, non-roster list: forwards Nolan Foote and Brian Halonen and goaltenders Nico Daws and Keith Kinkaid.

The Devils open their season at Prudential Center against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

View the 23-man roster below: