New Jersey takes on Detroit Red Wings in home opener | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils unveiled details for the club’s 2023-24 NHL Season Home Opener, presented by Citizens, for Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Detroit Red Wings on national broadcast (ESPN+/HULU). The gameday celebration will feature Red Carpet arrivals presented by BMW, followed by a pre-game Fan Fest presented by Citizens and special activations to welcome fans back to Prudential Center. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative team poster courtesy of Citizens. Fans will be able to scan a QR code on the back of the poster for a chance to win a 10 Game Plan for the 2023-24 season. The winner will be selected during the first intermission.

“As the Official Bank of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, we are ready to celebrate opening night alongside fans,” says Nuno Dos Santos, Citizens Retail Banking Director. “Citizens is thrilled to partner with the Devils to promote local small businesses through the Jersey Shops program and fight hunger with Food Forward Jersey. We’re also here to help you achieve your goals and Citizens Game Ready Bankers will be onsite at Prudential Center cheering on the Devils this season!”

Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Championship Plaza with Red Carpet Arrivals presented by BMW, where the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils players will arrive in the newest BMW models and walk the red carpet prior to their first home game. Fan Fest presented by Citizens, which will take place on Championship Plaza following the conclusion of Red Carpet Arrivals, will feature performances by B Street Band and DJ Cole Pardi, along with a variety of food trucks, games, activities, and appearances from NJ Devil and Devils Alumni. “NJ’s Ride,” a mobile esports fan experience containing three PS5 consoles, will debut on Championship Plaza during Fan Fest presented by Citizens where fans can play EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 with mascot NJ Devil.

Beginning at 5:00 p.m., a drumline and the Devils Woo Crew will greet fans arriving via mass transit at Newark Penn Station and make their way to Prudential Center through Gateway Center with the fans ahead of doors opening at 6:00 p.m.

Multiple corporate partners will be activating at Fan Fest including, but not limited to:

RWJBarnabas Health will be encouraging fans to sign-up for the ‘Running with the Devils 5k and Walk’

Goya & Nerd Focus will be providing samples for fans to enjoy

Fields desserts will be available for purchase

Premio Foods and Pie Oh My will have food trucks

Bud Light Dune Buggy Photo Op

In-Game Activations and Giveaway Opportunities Include:

Pre-Game Player Introductions: Devils fans will welcome the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils team back to The Rock during the player introduction ceremony prior to puck drop.

: The first National Anthem of the 2023-24 Devils season will be performed by Arlette. Light Up The Rock: Starting on Opening Night featuring Ken Daneyko, fans will be able to participate in “Light Up The Rock” with their phones from their seats by downloading the NJ Devils + Prudential Center app powered by Verizon. This new in-game element will happen at every home game this season.

Starting on Opening Night featuring Ken Daneyko, fans will be able to participate in “Light Up The Rock” with their phones from their seats by downloading the NJ Devils + Prudential Center app powered by Verizon. This new in-game element will happen at every home game this season. Performances: “Men of Horses” will be performing on the main concourse pre-game and during both intermissions.

“Men of Horses” will be performing on the main concourse pre-game and during both intermissions. Citizens Activation Space: Visit the Citizens Game Ready Bankers at the Citizens concourse activation space outside Section 18 for photos and games with prizes.

Tickets for the Devils Home Opener, presented by Citizens, are available for purchase by visiting newjerseydevils.com/tickets, at Prudential Center’s Box Office, or calling 1-973-757-6000. To receive on-sale alerts and the opportunity to purchase tickets to Devils home games in the future before the general public visit NewJerseyDevils.com/Tickets or learn more about how to become a Devils Black and Red Member HERE. For Group opportunities and experiences for 10+ people, contact 973-757-6000 or email [email protected]. For Premium seating opportunities, visit prucenter.com/premium.