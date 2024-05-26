Palat, Czechia Win Gold at Worlds on Home Ice | WORLDS

Ondrej Palat and Czechia have done it! The host nation of the 2024 IIHF World Championship has won the gold medal, defeating Switzerland 2-0. It was Czechia's first gold medal on home ice since 1985 when they were still Czechoslovakia and their first gold medal at the tournament since 2010.
Czech superstar David Pastrnak broke a 0-0 draw at 9:13 of the third period sending the O2 Arena in Prague into a frenzy and David Kampf sealed the gold medal with the 2-0 empty-net goal with 19 seconds remaining in the game. It was a night to remember for the sold-out crowd of 17,413, watching their hometown heroes bring home the gold medal.