Palat, Czechia Win Gold at Worlds on Home Ice | WORLDS

Palat played 16:57 of the gold medal game, with three shots on goal and finished a plus-1. In his 10 games played, Palat had three goals and three assists and finish a plus-3.

The victory for Czechia leaves Palat as the Devil who comes away with gold at the tournament while it was heartbreak for Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegentahler and Akira Schmid who were on the losing end of the score and took home silver medals.

Hischier played 19:39 with one shot on goal and finished the tournament with 11 points in 10 games (6g-5a) and was a plus-6. The Devils captain and Switzerland’s assistant captain had four game-winning goals and two power play goals for the Swiss.

Jonas Siegenthaler played 19:18 of the gold medal game and finished the tournament with four assists and was a plus-8.