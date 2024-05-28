Watch an Archive of Sheldon Keefe's Media Availability

Sheldon Keefe was introduced at Prudential Center. Watch the full press conference

MACL8162
By Press Release

Devils President, Hockey Operations/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald and Managing Partner David Blitzer introduced new head coach Sheldon Keefe to the media.

Introductions and photo opportunity off the start:

Intros are made at the Keefe Press Conference

Managing Partner David Blitzer then gave his opening remarks:

David Blitzer's opening comments

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald talked about the coaching search process:

Tom Fitzgerald speaks at the Sheldon Keefe media avai

New head coach Sheldon Keefe gave his opening remarks:

Keefe speaks to the media at his press conference

Media question and answer period:

The media ask questions during the press conference

Watch the press conference in its entirety:

Photo Gallery:

MACL8032
MACL8027
MACL8023
MACL8036
MACL8059
MACL8476
MACL8323
MACL8194
MACL8084
MACL8162
MACL8208
MACL8295
MACL8534
MACL8422
MACL8351
/

Sheldon Keefe Press Conference

Devils new head coach Sheldon Keefe is introduced at Prudential Center. Photos by Andrew Maclean

More News

Michael Hage | DRAFT

Palat, Czechia Win Gold at Worlds on Home Ice | WORLDS

May 25 | WORLDS RECAP

Swiss, Canadians, Czechia Advance to Semis | WORLDS

Sheldon Keefe Named Devils Head Coach | RELEASE

Get to Know Sheldon Keefe | THREE THINGS

All Devils Head to Quarterfinals at Worlds | WORLDS

Devils Youth Foundation, Alumni Announce Scholarship Recipients | RELEASE

Hischier Sets Personal Best at Worlds | WORLDS

Hischier Has Big Day at Worlds | WORLDS

Palat, Hughes Win at Worlds on Friday | WORLDS

MacDermid Returns to Devils on Three-Year Deal | RELEASE

Devils Victors on Day 7 of Worlds | WORLDS

Nemec Sets New IIHF Record for U20 Player | BLOG

Devils Youth Foundation Announces $1.1 Million Worth of Grants | RELEASE

Halonen Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract | RELEASE

Laberge Re-Signs with Devils | RELEASE

Devils Shine in Worlds Sweep | WORLDS