May 25 | WORLDS RECAP

SWITZERLAND 3, CANADA 2 (SO)

SUI: Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Akira Schmid (DNP)

CAN: Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws (DND)

Switzerland took a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter. Brandon Tanev’s goal brought the Canadians within one in the middle frame. Switzerland held on to their one goal lead until the final three minutes of regulation when John Tavares tied the game 2-2 with his goal.

With no goals in overtime, the game went to a shootout. Connor Bedard scored to start the shootout; however, Kevin Fiala and Sven Andrighetto each scored to punch Switzerland’s ticket to the gold medal game.

Devils Captain Nico Hischier played 19:42 and had two shots on goal. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler played 24:19 and had one shot on goal. Akira Schmid dressed but did not play. Dawson Mercer played 10:47 and had one shot on goal for Canada. Nico Daws did not dress for the game.

Following the game, Hischier was named as one of the top-three players on Switzerland. The Devils Captain has six goals and five assists for 11 points through nine games played.

Canada will take on Sweden in the bronze medal game while it’s Czechia versus Switzerland in the gold medal game.