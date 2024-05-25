May 25 | WORLDS RECAP

Four Devils players to play in Gold Medal Game, Mercer and Daws will face Sweden in Bronze Medal Game

By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Semifinal Saturday at the 2024 IIHF Men's World Championship was an action packed day with plenty of Devils players participating. Forward Ondrej Palat and Czechia faced Sweden in the first game of the day. The second semifinal was a battle of Devils players as Switzerland with Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Akira Schmid faced Dawson Mercer and Nico Daws on Canada.

Full recaps of today’s games are below!

CZECHIA 7, SWEDEN 3

CZE: Ondrej Palat

The host country of this year's tourmament booked its ticket to the gold medal game on Saturday as Czechia beat Sweden 7-3. It was a high scoring affair from the jump with both teams scoring two goals in the first period. Czechia started to pull away in the middle frame as they outscored the Swedes 3-1. Two goals by Lukas Sedlak in the third period secured the win. Sedlak and Dominik Kubalik each had two goals while Martin Necas had four points (1G, 3A).

Devils forward Ondrej Palat played 16:33 and finished the game with one shot on goal.

Czechia will face Switzerland in the gold medal game on May 26.

SWITZERLAND 3, CANADA 2 (SO)

SUI: Nico Hischier, Jonas Siegenthaler, Akira Schmid (DNP)

CAN: Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws (DND)

Switzerland took a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Kevin Fiala and Nino Niederreiter. Brandon Tanev’s goal brought the Canadians within one in the middle frame. Switzerland held on to their one goal lead until the final three minutes of regulation when John Tavares tied the game 2-2 with his goal.

With no goals in overtime, the game went to a shootout. Connor Bedard scored to start the shootout; however, Kevin Fiala and Sven Andrighetto each scored to punch Switzerland’s ticket to the gold medal game.

Devils Captain Nico Hischier played 19:42 and had two shots on goal. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler played 24:19 and had one shot on goal. Akira Schmid dressed but did not play. Dawson Mercer played 10:47 and had one shot on goal for Canada. Nico Daws did not dress for the game.

Following the game, Hischier was named as one of the top-three players on Switzerland. The Devils Captain has six goals and five assists for 11 points through nine games played. 

Canada will take on Sweden in the bronze medal game while it’s Czechia versus Switzerland in the gold medal game.

UP NEXT

Sunday is the medal round and final day of the 2024 Men's World Championship. In the bronze medal game Sweden will face Canada while Czechia takes on Switzerland in the gold medal game. 

The bronze medal game is at 9:20 a.m. ET and the gold medal game will follow at 2:20 p.m. ET. Both games will air on NHL Network in the United States.

