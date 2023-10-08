News Feed

Devils Announce Six Transactions

Devils Announce Six Transactions | BLOG
Devils Sign Willman

Devils Sign Forward Max Willman | RELEASE
Devils | GAME STORY at ISLANDERS 10/6/23

Devils Undefeated in Preseason, Shutout Islanders 3-0 | GAME STORY
Devils Make 2 More Roster Moves | BLOG

Devils Make 2 More Roster Moves | BLOG
Devils Gear Up for Final Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK

Devils Gear Up for Final Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK
Devils | GAME STORY vs Rangers 10/4/23

Power Play Continues to Click, Devils Beat Rangers 5-2 | GAME STORY
Devils Assign, Waive Two Players | BLOG

Devils Assign, Waive Two Players | BLOG
Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group' | RELEASE

Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group' | RELEASE
Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition | FEATURE

Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition | FEATURE
Devils Make 5 Roster Moves | BLOG

Devils Make 5 Roster Moves | BLOG
Full Group of Vets Practice Together at Camp  | NOTEBOOK

Full Group of Vets Practice Together at Camp | NOTEBOOK
GAME STORY vs. Islanders 9/28/23

Bratt Has Hat Trick, Marino Scores 2 in Win Over Islanders | GAME STORY
PREVIEW vs ISLANDERS 10/2/23

Bastian Returns, Devils Host Islanders in Preseason Play | PREVIEW
Devils vs Flyers | GAME STORY at FLYERS 9/28/23

Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly | GAME STORY
Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE

Bahl Takes Nothing for Granted | FEATURE
Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game  | NOTEBOOK

Devils Prepare for Next Preseason Game | NOTEBOOK
Devils at Rangers | GAME STORY 9.28.23

Devils Pick Up 3-2 Win Against Rangers | GAME STORY
Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Holtz Faster, Mentally Stronger this Camp | FEATURE

Sunday Funday at the Rink | NOTEBOOK

The New Jersey Devils practiced Sunday before a team-bonding retreat

Meier Bastian copy
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils held a late morning practice (10 a.m.) at the RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center on Sunday. The club will hold a team-bonding event Sunday-Monday following the skate.

Stay tuned throughout the day for updated info on injuries, lineups, quotes, videos and more!

PRACTICE DETAILS

Forward Erik Haula was absent from the group. He's listed as day-to-day with a "nagging" upper-body injury, per head coach Lindy Ruff. Nolan Foote is also dealing with an upper-body injury. 

With Haula out, the Devils did some shuffling with their lines. The club used the following setups…

The biggest shuffle in the lines was moving Dawson Mercer back with Nico Hischier – they worked predominantly together last season. While moving Alex Holtz down with Ondrej Palat and bumping up Curtis Lazar.

“The thought process with Haula not there for practice, Nico and Mercer were our best defensive line,” Ruff said. “They played against all the top lines. They had a great connection, those two. Kind of an easy switch for us to make. I think you’re going to see inside of games pieces will move around.”

FINAL ROSTER DECISION

The Devils have trimmed their roster down to 24 players. They’ll still need to make one more move to hit the NHL’s 23-man roster deadline for Monday at 5 p.m.

However, depending on Haula’s status for next week, it’s possible the Devils carry the current 24 into the regular season. If that’s the case, New Jersey would have eight defensemen on its roster with Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Kevin Bahl, John Marino, Luke Hughes, Brendan Smith, Colin Miller and Simon Nemec.

Thought nothing has been decided, Ruff spoke about the positives of having eight D-men. And in particular, the positives to having Nemec, 19, on the rotation.

“You can set up a heck of a practice with eight. That’s a perfect practice number,” Ruff said. “We can group them in four groups of five. Every drill you have high energy, you have fresh defensemen. For them to practice against NHL players and NHL speed, you can only get better.”

Ruff | PRACTICE RAW 10.8.23

WANNA GET AWAY

Following Sunday’s practice, the Devils are going on a team-building retreat. It’s something the club did last season to help build some cohesion and chemistry inside the room.

“We’re going to get together as a group. We did it last year. I thought it was a great experience,” Ruff said. “Bring everybody together. We talk about being committed and connected. I think this will be a great day for us.”

“A little team trip,” Hischier said. “It’ll be fun for sure. Get to know the new guys a little better and grow as a group.”

For some players, like Meier who joined the team late last season, it’ll also be beneficial to further bond with his teammates.

“I think it’s important that we get tight together as a group and have a little fun together,” Meier said. “For a day it’s time to relax a little bit, have fun with each other, get to know each, some new faces and have a good time. Then get back to work. We have big goals ahead of us.”

Meier | PRACTICE RAW 10.8.23

BIRTHDAY BOY

As the Devils came together around the center ice face-off dot for their post-practice stretch, the group began to bang their sticks in encouragement. What they wanted was for forward Timo Meier to lead the stretch at the dot.

Meier obliged to a ruckus stick slamming reaction. So, why Meier? Because he’s the birthday boy. Today he turns 27.

Hischier | PRACTICE RAW 10.8.23

HE SAID IT

Hischier on the Devils’ identity: “We want to be a connected, committed group. A really fast team, transition fast. Not a lot of set breakouts. Just go, go, go. That’s our game.”

McLegend

One of the most impressive players during training camp has been forward Michael McLeod. He’s picked up where he left off last year with his defensive capabilities, his face-off dominance, his physical edge and penalty killing prowess. This camp he’s incorporated more of his hands and offensive assertiveness to the fold.

“I try to do more and stick with my game. Make more plays when it’s available,” McLeod said. “Getting more space down low to make some plays. I want to make those plays. But also recognizing the right time to make those plays. Being the role I have on the team I have to be smart with it too.”

McLeod wore an ‘A’ as an alternate captain Friday on Long Island in New Jersey’s 3-0 victory.

“It was pretty cool, it was awesome to wear an ‘A,’” he said. “It was great when you get that win. It was a huge win in their building. It was awesome.”

In Case You Missed It
 
READ: 
 
 
 
 
WATCH:
 
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Toffoli | Bratt | Marino | Ruff