Sunday Funday at the Rink | NOTEBOOK

WANNA GET AWAY

Following Sunday’s practice, the Devils are going on a team-building retreat. It’s something the club did last season to help build some cohesion and chemistry inside the room.

“We’re going to get together as a group. We did it last year. I thought it was a great experience,” Ruff said. “Bring everybody together. We talk about being committed and connected. I think this will be a great day for us.”

“A little team trip,” Hischier said. “It’ll be fun for sure. Get to know the new guys a little better and grow as a group.”

For some players, like Meier who joined the team late last season, it’ll also be beneficial to further bond with his teammates.

“I think it’s important that we get tight together as a group and have a little fun together,” Meier said. “For a day it’s time to relax a little bit, have fun with each other, get to know each, some new faces and have a good time. Then get back to work. We have big goals ahead of us.”