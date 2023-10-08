Sunday Funday at the Rink | NOTEBOOK

FINAL ROSTER DECISION
The Devils have trimmed their roster down to 24 players. They’ll still need to make one more move to hit the NHL’s 23-man roster deadline for Monday at 5 p.m.
However, depending on Haula’s status for next week, it’s possible the Devils carry the current 24 into the regular season. If that’s the case, New Jersey would have eight defensemen on its roster with Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, Kevin Bahl, John Marino, Luke Hughes, Brendan Smith, Colin Miller and Simon Nemec.
Thought nothing has been decided, Ruff spoke about the positives of having eight D-men. And in particular, the positives to having Nemec, 19, on the rotation.
“You can set up a heck of a practice with eight. That’s a perfect practice number,” Ruff said. “We can group them in four groups of five. Every drill you have high energy, you have fresh defensemen. For them to practice against NHL players and NHL speed, you can only get better.”