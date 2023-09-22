Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp

Day 2 of training camp is underway and Friday's session will look a little different with only a practice session for Group A, while Group B and C will scrimmage at 10:55 a.m.

Among those in Group A who participated in the 9 a.m. practice are Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Tyler Toffoli, Michael McLeod, Tomas Nosek, Curtis Lazar, Tyce Thompson and Brendan Smith. They will have their opportunity tomorrow to scrimmage instead of practice.

Stay tuned to the Devils Notebook for all your latest practice and scrimmage updates!