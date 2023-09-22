News Feed

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE

Devils Enter Camp with Lofty Goal | FEATURE
Devils Training Camp is Underway

Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK
Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster | RELEASE

Devils Unveil 2023 Training Camp Roster
Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number' | FEATURE

Meier: 28 Has Become ‘My Lucky Number'
Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE

Nemec's Words Speak of his Growth | FEATURE
Clarke Feature

Clarke Has Eyes on the NHL | FEATURE
GAME STORY vs. Bruins 9/18/23

Devils Rally to End Challenge with Win | GAME STORY
Devils vs. Sabres Game Story 9/16/23

Devils Drop 4-2 Contest to Host Buffalo | GAME STORY
Devils Senators Game Story 9/15/23

Devils Fall to Sens, 5-2 | GAME STORY
Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO

Max Willman Joins Devils on PTO
Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG

Bastian, Devils Take in MTV VMAs at Prudential Center | BLOG
Devils Sign Kinkaid

Devils Sign Goaltender Kinkaid | RELEASE
MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule | BLOG

MSG Networks Announce 2023-24 Devils Telecast Schedule
Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call | FEATURE

Langenbrunner Wasn't Expecting U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Call
Look Back: John Marino

Look Back: John Marino
PeduL Announced as 2023-24 Season Recipient Of Devils Buy Black Program | RELEASE

PeduL Announced as 2023-24 Season Recipient Of Devils Buy Black Program   | RELEASE
Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE
Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE

Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE

Devils Practice, Scrimmage on Day 2 of Camp

Groups B and C will scrimmage at 10:55 a.m.

Meier Notebook Sept 22
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Lead Reporter, NJD.tv

Day 2 of training camp is underway and Friday's session will look a little different with only a practice session for Group A, while Group B and C will scrimmage at 10:55 a.m.

Among those in Group A who participated in the 9 a.m. practice are Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Tyler Toffoli, Michael McLeod, Tomas Nosek, Curtis Lazar, Tyce Thompson and Brendan Smith. They will have their opportunity tomorrow to scrimmage instead of practice. 

Stay tuned to the Devils Notebook for all your latest practice and scrimmage updates!

The Devils use camp to set themselves up for success

In Case You Missed It

VIDEO: 

WRITTEN: 