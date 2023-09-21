Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK

It's that time of year again, Devils training camp is underway! After players participated in media day on Wednesday, the team hit the ice Thursday to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign. Before practices started, the Devils announced the 57 players participating in this year's training camp. The current group is made up of eight goaltenders, 17 defensemen, and 32 forwards.

As practices get underway, the training camp roster is split between three groups: A, B, C. Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, the groups will scrimmage, playing each team once.

The Devils preseason slate of games starts on Monday with half the team playing in Montreal against the Canadiens, and the other half hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. New Jersey will play their next two preseason games on the road, first in New York against Rangers on Sept. 28 and then in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Sept. 30. The Devils return home to host the New York Islanders on Oct. 2 and the Rangers on Oct. 4 before the final pre-season game on Long Island on Oct. 6.

Check back throughout the day for updates from the Devils first full day of practices at 2023 Training Camp.

-Catherine Bogart, NJD.TV