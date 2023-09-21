News Feed

Devils Training Camp is Underway | NOTEBOOK

The first day of on-ice activities for Devils training camp kicked off with Groups A, B, and C holding practice

TrainingCampBlogDay1
By Devils Staff
@njdevils NewJerseyDevils.com

It's that time of year again, Devils training camp is underway! After players participated in media day on Wednesday, the team hit the ice Thursday to prepare for the 2023-24 campaign. Before practices started, the Devils announced the 57 players participating in this year's training camp. The current group is made up of eight goaltenders, 17 defensemen, and 32 forwards.

As practices get underway, the training camp roster is split between three groups: A, B, C. Starting Friday and continuing through the weekend, the groups will scrimmage, playing each team once.

The Devils preseason slate of games starts on Monday with half the team playing in Montreal against the Canadiens, and the other half hosting the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. New Jersey will play their next two preseason games on the road, first in New York against Rangers on Sept. 28 and then in Philadelphia against the Flyers on Sept. 30. The Devils return home to host the New York Islanders on Oct. 2 and the Rangers on Oct. 4 before the final pre-season game on Long Island on Oct. 6.

Check back throughout the day for updates from the Devils first full day of practices at 2023 Training Camp.

-Catherine Bogart, NJD.TV

Group A:

Here's who makes up Group A:

Forwards: Tyce Thompson, Michael McLeod, Curtis Lazar, Max Willman, Jesper Bratt, Tyler Toffoli, Filip Engaras, Jack Hughes, Tomas Nosek

Defensemen: Brendan Smith, Colin Miller, Luke Hughes, Cal Foote, Michael Vukojevic, Kevin Bahl, Joe Gambardella (skating as a defenseman)

Goaltenders: Tyler Brennan, Vitek Vanecek