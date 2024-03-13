Three-Game Road Trip Awaits Devils | NOTEBOOK

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Devils practiced in Newark this morning, ahead of a three-game road trip that will take them to Dallas, Arizona and Vegas.

Interim head coach Travis Green provided updates on two players missing from today's practice session.

Jonas Siegenthaler will be out for what Green says is "an extended period of time", after he suffered a concussion as a result of the illegal hit by Rangers forward Matt Rempe. Rempe was ejected from the game and given a game misconduct for the incident. On Tuesday the NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Rempe has been suspended for four games.

John Marino was also absent, with Green calling into question his availability to play tomorrow night in Dallas. Green shared that Marino is dealing with an upper-body injury and can be considered day-to-day. 

Defenseman Santeri Hatakka was recalled from the Utica Comets and joined the team today. 

Check out the Devils Notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

With d-core injuries, Devils will use depth

A Part of the Future

For goaltender Jake Allen, being traded to New Jersey, and waiving his No Trade Clause to join the team at the deadline last Friday felt right, in the end. Allen, who has 416 games of NHL regular season experience and a Stanley Cup, has joined the team with another year left on his contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald emphasized at the deadline that Allen is a key part of a goaltending structure he hopes to implement this summer. While Allen wasn't all that familiar with New Jersey, he did share why, at the deadline, he agreed to waive his NTC.

"To be able to be here, just to have an understanding where this group is trying to go, what they're trying to put together, what they have put together and what else they're trying to put together, to bring this team back to where they want to go is exciting for me and gives me a bit of rejuvination in my life and my career to help these guys push to where they want to go."

Fitzgerald calling Allen part of the plan in the goaltending tandem next season, whatever that may look like with his plan to go 'big-game hunting' this off-season, having those conversations with Fitzgerald gave him a better understanding of what he was getting into. 

"It was definitely part of the equation for me coming here, understanding what the philosophy was from the Devils perspective and how it fit into my perspective, obviously on ice but family-wise too. It gives me an understanding of where I'll be next year and with a team that has a super bright future," he said, adding, "I understand how good this team can be, playing against them, watching them. We're going to battle here down the stretch."

Hatakka Recalled

Defenseman Santeri Hatakka has rejoined the Devils after spending the last few weeks with the Utica Comets, having last played with New Jersey on Feb. 12. He’s played seven games this season

“I think I got a pretty clear message from here to just keep doing what you were doing (with the Devils)," Hatakka said adding, "I think it was pretty good. I’m happy to be back here now.”

Hatakka has played seven games with New Jersey this season, his last one on Feb. 12 against Seattle. He's had a brief cup of coffee with the club and was able to make an impact.

"I think his composure, his compete, his skating," Green said of Hatakka's strengths, "He defended well, seems confident which you want to see in young players as it’s not an easy league to break into. He seems like he’s full of confidence and belief in himself which is important. Happy to see him back.”

Hatakka joins Devils practice

Going Global

Tuesday was an exciting day for the New Jersey Devils and the National Hockey League as the announcement was made that the Devils, along with the Buffalo Sabres, will participate in the October 2024 Global Series. Both clubs will open their season against one another with two games in Czechia. The teams will play on Oct. 4 and 5 at O2 Arena in Prague.

