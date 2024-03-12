The 5 Best Czech Devils of All-Time | STAN'S STORIES

Global Series
By Stan Fischler
Special to NewJerseyDevils.com

The NHL announced that the Devils will open the 2024-25 season in Prague, Czechia as part of the Global Series against the Buffalo Sabres. With that said, we asked Stan Fischler to chart the five best Czech players in Devils history. Enjoy.

Before getting into my selections, it's important for me to explain that The Maven has a special interest in Czech hockey, having viewed it first-hand before any other American journalist.

This was in September 1961 and I was on the first non-stop flight from New York to Prague flown by Air India. (I was accompanied by 14 other non-sports reporters. After landing, we were escorted by assorted Czech guides, according to our needs. My special need was hockey).

Since I had been writing hockey professionally since 1954, my guide took me to see a preseason game at the city's venerable arena on an isle situated - like New York City's Roosevelt Island - between two sides of Prague.

"Don't worry about the way the hockey arena looks," my guide noted, "it's old but we're building a brand new one to open soon."

And just to show he wasn't kidding, the guide pulled out an 8x10 glossy photo of the almost completed ice palace. "Impressive, isn't it?" he added; and The Maven nodded approval.

Having been a reporter in every one of the six National Hockey League arenas at the time, I assured my guide that "old" doesn't bother me.

There it was - the old rink and, for a few seconds, I thought I was looking at the Detroit Red Wings' original home, Olympia Stadium. No question, this was a big-league arena but, really, I was more interested in watching the game.

Until that point in time - 63 years ago - I had absolutely no idea about the quality of European hockey and specifically the Czech brand. (And, I must admit, I expected it to be of significantly lower quality than what we were then seeing in North America.)

WOW! Was I ever amazed. I might just as well have been watching an NHL game except that the goalies weren't wearing masks and not every player wore a helmet.

As it happened, I was seated in the press box, next to the Czech radio play-by-play man who went as wild as any of our broadcasters when a goal was scored.

All in all, it was quite a revelation; the Czechs are into hockey, big-time and know their pucks.

My second trip in 1965 was somewhat different. I had told Rangers president Bill Jennings that I would be going to Czechoslovakia and he told me that the Blueshirts had their eyes on a top young player, Vaclav Nedomansky. "If you see him," said Jennings, "ask if he'd like to play in the NHL."

Nedomansky was playing in Bratislava, Slovakia and I did get to meet him. This was in August, before the hockey season started but his team was playing soccer as a tune up for the season. "This is our Bobby Hull," my guide said, introducing me to "Big Ned."

With the help of an interpreter, we chatted a bit and when I brought up coming to America, Big Ned smiled and made it clear that this was not the time to think about such a move. (But in the twilight of his career, Nedomansky played for Detroit, the Rangers and Blues).

In Prague I met with a few of the top Czech hockey officials and gave them some hockey magazines and we became pals for life. All things considered, my double-dip trips convinced me that the Czechs and Slovaks are as hockey mad as we are in the States.

I should add that the one Devil with whom I've become a lifetime friend is none other than

Czech-born Bobby Holik. A few years ago, we hung out together when he visited Israel and - soon after that - he coached the Israeli National Men's team to a Gold Medal at a tourney in Mexico City.

Now that you know of my past interest in Czech hockey, here's my list of the Five Best Czech's In Devils history.

elias devils

1. Patrik Elias

There's no question but that this native of Trebic belongs in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He's the best of all the Czechs who've played for the Devils. Historian Andrew Podnieks took due notice of Elias in his landmark encyclopedia, Players. "Patrik had a tremendous career and - in his time - was one of the new generation of superstars."

Elias started his career at home and by age 16 was recognized by Czech authorities as a prodigy. Two years later the Devils drafted him and in his first three years in North America - according to Podnieks, "Elias developed exactly as an NHLer should. He became a bonafide 40-goal scorer who played superior defense."

His career orbited in 2000 when he played in the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto and a few weeks later helped the Devils win their second Stanley Cup. A year later he made the NHL First

All-Star Team and in the following season he played for the Czechs in the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City. When the Devils won their third Stanley Cup in 2003, Elias was the balance wheel of their offense.

Of the endless highlight reel films depicting Patrik's superior play few can match the radar pass he skimmed to Jason Arnott in June 2000 that evolved into the Stanley Cup-winner. According to

Devils radio analyst Glenn (Chico) Resch, "Elias will go down as one of the best big-leaguers of his era and one of the greatest - if not THE greatest - Devils."

Based on the Elias games which I covered, Patrik never was better in the clutch than in the 2000 playoffs Game 7 against the Flyers in Philadelphia. The Devils won that game 2-1 and Elias scored both goals. Not only that but the game and series-winner was a result of a spectacular rush down the left side before hitting the twine with a totally unexpected shot. It is just another reminder why this lifetime Devil had his number retired in a gala ceremony at Prudential Center.

The Maven's Take: It's amazing how - with so little fuss and fanfare - The Elias Era has received so little attention from Hall of Fame voters. Patrik was a player who could do everything - and did it!

Jagr devils

2. Jaromir Jagr

Unlike Elias, this native of Kladno was not a lifetime Devil but his stewardship with New Jersey was memorable. By the time he signed on in New Jersey, Jagr had become the NHL's most dominant player. In fact, he succeeded the previous "Great One" by scoring the overtime winning goal for Pittsburgh on the night of Wayne Gretzky's last game. Or, as one reporter noted: "The torch was passed from one superstar to the next in that one afternoon."

Like all great Devils, Jagr had a style all his own and especially had the rare knack of being at his best in tight situations. His strength was often underrated as New Jersey fans learned when he would fight off checkers with one hand on his stick and the other pushing the foe out of the way.

Never one to forget his homeland, Jagr would return to The Czech Republic where his father - and mentor - owned a hometown hockey team. In 1998, he helped the Czechs win a historic Gold Medal at the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

The Maven's Take: By the time Jaromir arrived in New Jersey, our expectations were higher than this phenomenal talent could deliver. He knew it and we - as reporters - could tell from his attitude post-game in the dressing room. There were times, after he was able to dominate with great skill, that he would be an exuberant interview. But if he had a bad game, he would not be the most cordial of a conversationalist. That said, it was enough for us to see him on the nights when Double J was at his very best. He was memorable and still is; playing actively for his hometown team in Czechia!

holik devils

3. Bobby Holik

Jihlava is a relatively small town in Czechia but - in hockey history - it has made a name for itself. Innumerable homebred players went on to star for national teams as well as on the international front. But few were more influential than the Holik family. Bobby's father, Yaroslav, became a legend in his country as an outstanding player who later coached the Czechs at the 2001 World Championships where they won a gold.

Bobby's sister was one of the world's finest tennis players. It was in the genes and what better proof than his uncle Jiri who was roughly equivalent to Gordie Howe in Holik's homeland. And just one more, if you don't mind. Bobby's brother-in-law, Frantisek Musil, played in The Show for 13 solid NHL seasons. Perhaps the best scouting report on Bobby was delivered by historian Andrew Podnieks in his vast volume, Players.

"Bobby might have been the most complete player to come out of his country. He was a mammoth 6-4, 230 pounds and had phenomenal quickness. while using his body to purpose. He could score as well as anyone, and he could check the best players in the league onto the ice. In New Jersey - after being traded from Hartford - he just got better and better."

Both his Devils coaches - Jacques Lemaire and Larry Robinson - gave him a special assignment in the playoffs; shut down the best players on the opposition. That helps explain why the Devils won their first Stanley Cup in 1995 and another in 2000. Or, as one NHL scout observed: "He was terrific on face-offs, forechecking and backchecking. All in all, Holik was a winner!"

The Maven's Take: As a center, Holik was the balance wheel on the Devils’ "Crash Line" along with Randy McKay and Mike Peluso. In all my years covering the NHL, I never saw a better fourth line that constantly played as hard and intimidating - also sometimes better - than any other in NHL annals. But Holik, who technically could have been a first-line center, was the one who made the unit such an asset especially in the first Stanley Cup year, 1995.

sykora devils

4. Petr Sykora

In Czechia, Plzen is renowned for its beer in slurping circles and Petr Sykora for his positive contributions to the Devils. Before being drafted by the Garden State sextet, Petr took the gamble of all hockey gambles and left the Czech Republic in early 1994 as one historian put it, "to showcase his talents even before being drafted."

The gamble paid off because the confident kid was secure in the knowledge that he had the goods. Devils general manager Lou Lamoriello underlined Sykora's confidence in himself by drafting him in 1995. A lamplighter if ever there was one, Petr delivered four 20-goal seasons on a New Jersey outfit which always preached defense-first.

Unquestionably the best move made by the Devils general staff was combining the talents of Sykora with Jason Arnott and Patrik Elias. The trio became known as the deadly "A Line" - one of the best trios of its kind in the 1999-2000 season. Powered by that unit, the Devils reached the Final Round of the playoffs against the Dallas Stars.

When the series reached Game 6, the Devils enjoyed a three-games-to-two lead. In the first period at American Airlines Center, Sykora was felled by a thunderous bodycheck and had to be immediately hospitalized. Soon after that the Devils vowed to win one for their wounded teammate They came through when two-thirds of the A-Line - Elias and Arnott - combined for the overtime Cup-winning goal.

The Maven's Take: There were times when I thought that Sykora was too fragile for NHL play but I was proven wrong. What matters is that he and his buddies - Arnott and Elias - fit together like perfectly meshed gears. Throughout his stay in East Rutherford Petr was one of the most available and likeable of Devils; a smiling happy-go lucky and talented character. To be perfectly honest, I miss this guy a lot.

zidlikcy devils

5. Marek Zidlicky

Although he played only three seasons for the Devils, this native of Most became one of my favorite defensemen; and I know exactly why: Playing in New Jersey, he reminded me of the legendary Montreal Canadiens blueliner, J.C. Tremblay. The Habs’ D-man was not big as defenders go but extremely mobile and loved to rush.

That was Zidlicky's style and why New Jersey obtained him from Minnesota on February 24, 2012. He was an exciting player to watch because he never shied away from taking chances in the offensive zone and if he should happen to get caught out of position; so be it; we all knew that he meant well.

Upon joining the Devils for the final 22 games of the 2011-12 season, Marek impressed the general staff. After all, the high command was pleased to have a right-shooting right defender added to a well-balanced club that - in good time - would go far in the postseason. On the final run to the Finish Line, Zid tallied two goals and added six helpers for eight points. But more importantly he provided the defense corps a major boost simply by being its workhorse. In a word, he was tireless.

Over the regular-season homestretch he led all Devils defensemen in average ice time. He then would prove to be a valuable asset in New Jersey's drive to The Stanley Cup Final. On the way to the fourth round, Marek was part of the crew that beat the Rangers in a six-game classic tournament sealed by Adam Henrique's sudden-death goal.

Contributing to one of the Devils’ most successful series wins over the Blueshirts was a huge

feather in the newcomer's cap, not to mention his good work in other playoff rounds. During the successful tourney with the Flyers, he scored a goal in Game 4 and added an assist. In Game 3 he delivered a pair of helpers.

Losing to Los Angeles in the Cup Final was a bummer in one way but getting that deep in the postseason was more than any critic had expected of the team. What mattered was that Marek answered the S.O.S. at the right time when the Devils were desperate for a No. 1 right-handed defenseman.

He was good enough to last for another full season and 63 more games in 2013-14 before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings. In retrospect, it should be said that Zid helped the team to the highest level in the spring of 2012. Unfortunately, after that age simply braked his overall speed while limiting his strength and skill set; all assets that previously had made him so valuable.

The Maven's Take: I thoroughly enjoyed watching Zid as a Devil and - looking backward at the club's history - I've come to the conclusion that my old pal, Marek could, with the utmost affection, be called "The Poor Man's Scott Niedermayer!"

Related

Devils to Participate in Global Series | BLOG

More News

Devils to Participate in Global Series | BLOG

Devils Comeback Falls Short, Lose 3-1 in New York | GAME STORY

Nolan Foote Activated from IR | BLOG

Devils Acquire Legare | RELEASE

The New Guys | FEATURE 

Allen, Kahkonen Participate in First Practice | NOTEBOOK

Schmid Assigned to Comets | BLOG

Devils Homestand Concludes with Loss to Carolina | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Hurricanes 4

Devils Use Deadline to Setup Summer Splash | COLUMN

Devils Acquire Kahkonen from San Jose | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2026 4th Round Pick from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Devils Acquire Goaltender Allen from Montreal | RELEASE

Devils Acquire 2nd-, 3rd-Round Draft Picks from Winnipeg | RELEASE

Hats Off to Timo | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 vs Blues 1

Jersey Girls Hockey Club's Immediate Impact | FEATURE

Devils Face Blues During Homestand | PREVIEW