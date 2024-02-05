Hughes Practices with Team | NOTEBOOK

Practice Details

Devils center Jack Hughes (upper-body) joined his teammates on the ice for practice in a grey non-contact jersey. He has missed the past 10 games.

Head coach Lindy Ruff didn't rule out Hughes playing sometime this week for the Devils, calling his status day-to-day.

"It’s a step in the right direction. He’s progressing," Ruff said. "This is just another step for him to get back into full contact."