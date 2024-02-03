Bratt and Team Hughes Drop Thriller at All-Star | GAME STORY

Jesper Bratt was playing on a line with Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller.

"It's been a cool experience for me," said Bratt. "I've been very honored to have been here. It's nice to be back on the ice. I hadn't been on the ice for a very long time."

"I don't have too much to compare to previous years but it was a great experience. The pace was pretty fast out there."

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring 1:19 to the boos of the Toronto crowd. He broke in alone and deked out Jake Oettinger for the marker.

Bratt fired a shot about a minute later that snuck through the legs of Oettinger but he was able to scoop it up before it crossed the goal line. Bratt also talked about playing with all three Hughes brothers.

"They're amazing players. It's cool to play with all of them. First thing you notice is their skating ability, their quickness, their smoothness," Bratt stated. "When you look at Quinn and Luke compared to Jack, their strides are longer and Jack is pretty quick with more agility."

Alex DeBrincat redirected a feed past Cam Talbot to even the score with 7:17 to play in the first half.

Team Hughes took the lead briefly on a goal by Frank Vatrano but DeBrincat scored again to tie the game up midway through the first half. On a breakaway, the Red Wing fired low glove side to make it 2-2.