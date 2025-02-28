Devils Take the Ice at Utah Olympic Oval | NOTEBOOK

Practice Info

The Devils are on the ice for practice in Utah. Jack Hughes is not on the ice. The lines look like this:

Meier - Hischier - Mercer

Bratt - Dowling - Palat

Noesen - Haula - Cotter

Bastian - Lazar - Tatar

Hughes - Hamilton

Pesce - Kovacevic

Dillon - Nemec

MacDermid - Casey

Three goaltenders rotating in: Markstrom, Allen and Daws.