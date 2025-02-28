Devils Take the Ice at Utah Olympic Oval | NOTEBOOK

By Marc Ciampa
The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

The Devils are on the ice for practice in Utah. Jack Hughes is not on the ice. The lines look like this:

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Dowling - Palat
Noesen - Haula - Cotter
Bastian - Lazar - Tatar

Hughes - Hamilton
Pesce - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
MacDermid - Casey

Three goaltenders rotating in: Markstrom, Allen and Daws.

GREETINGS FROM JERSEY: Paul Cotter 
 

