Devils Take the Ice at Utah Olympic Oval | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing Friday afternoon at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, Utah.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are on the ice for practice in Utah. Jack Hughes is not on the ice. The lines look like this:
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Dowling - Palat
Noesen - Haula - Cotter
Bastian - Lazar - Tatar
Hughes - Hamilton
Pesce - Kovacevic
Dillon - Nemec
MacDermid - Casey
Three goaltenders rotating in: Markstrom, Allen and Daws.
In Case You Missed It
READ:
STAN'S LISTS: 16 All-Time Best Devils Trades
GAME STORY: Devils Bested by Avs
FEATURE: The Ultimate Christmas Gift
WATCH:
FEATURE: Yegorov's Next Adventure
GREETINGS FROM JERSEY: Paul Cotter
FEATURE: Isabel at 4 Nations