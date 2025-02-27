Yegorov Standing Strong in College Hockey | FEATURE

This hockey season didn’t go exactly the way Devils prospect Mikhail Yegorov pictured. One minute he’s playing for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. The next, he’s joining Boston University for the second semester of the 2024-25 season, half a year earlier than he anticipated.

“My school needed me and I thought that if my school needs me, I will be there,” Yegorov explained of the decision to leave Omaha. “It was a little crazy process, just applying for classes, getting different types of paperwork through.”

Yegorov made his college hockey debut on Jan. 25 against BU’s rival, Boston College. In enemy territory, Yegorov only allowed one power play goal and finished the night with a .958 save percentage. He had a strong game despite the Terriers losing 2-0.

“Having my first college start at (Boston College), with 7,500 people chanting against you, it was amazing,” Yegorov reflected. “Boston University or BC crowds (have) so many people and knowing that it’s a (great) atmosphere and I’m actually on the ice this time, so it’s amazing.”