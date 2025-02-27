Yegorov Standing Strong in College Hockey | FEATURE

Yegorov joined Boston University for the second semester of the 2024-25 season

By Catherine Bogart
By Catherine Bogart

This hockey season didn’t go exactly the way Devils prospect Mikhail Yegorov pictured. One minute he’s playing for the Omaha Lancers in the USHL. The next, he’s joining Boston University for the second semester of the 2024-25 season, half a year earlier than he anticipated.

“My school needed me and I thought that if my school needs me, I will be there,” Yegorov explained of the decision to leave Omaha. “It was a little crazy process, just applying for classes, getting different types of paperwork through.”

Yegorov made his college hockey debut on Jan. 25 against BU’s rival, Boston College. In enemy territory, Yegorov only allowed one power play goal and finished the night with a .958 save percentage. He had a strong game despite the Terriers losing 2-0.

“Having my first college start at (Boston College), with 7,500 people chanting against you, it was amazing,” Yegorov reflected. “Boston University or BC crowds (have) so many people and knowing that it’s a (great) atmosphere and I’m actually on the ice this time, so it’s amazing.”

In only his third college hockey game, Yegorov played in the first round of the Beanpot, a four-team tournament between Boston’s top college hockey programs: Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern, and Harvard. That was another standout experience for the rookie net minder.

“Having the Beanpot with even more people,” Yegorov shared. “It was amazing. Many great players are on the ice and I’m just trying to stop the puck as much as I can and challenge them as well.”

He’s challenged the opposing players quite a bit, in fact the numbers speak for themselves. Through his first nine college hockey games, Yegorov has captured a Beanpot Championship, won five games, and has stopped 233 of the 252 shots he’s faced. He has a 1.97 goals against average and a .930 save percentage. Not too bad for a player who took the jump to college hockey midseason.

Now that the first month is out of the way, Yegorov is focused on helping the Terriers win games and developing his game.

“I just want to get as many games as possible,” Yegorov shared. “I didn’t know that I was going to end up here (now), even two months ago. So I just want to play as much as I can, get as much experience as I can, and obviously help my team win as (many) games as we can.”

Since arriving in North America, and even in the last year specifically, Yegorov has focused on staying calm and using his 6 foot five inch frame better. The Devils' Second Round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft has a routine that keeps him focused throughout games, especially after goals against.

“I’m trying to have the same routine after the goal for and the goal against,” Yegorov explained. “I’m taking a drink, tap my post, so it doesn’t matter if we score or if we got scored on, it’s still the same game and my job is to save the next puck. So I’m trying to have this kind of mindset.”

The experience of playing college hockey will help develop Yegorov’s game. So will learning from BU’s head coach, two-time Stanley Cup Championship and former Devil, Jay Pandolfo.

“He was a pro, he was an NHL coach before, and it’s really important that he knows how to actually prepare pro level guys,” Yegorov explained. “It’s great. He’s also on the same page with all the guys. He can laugh with us, he can joke around.

“Before every game he always asks me if I really want to play,” Yegorov continued. “And I always say, ‘of course, I want to.’ So it’s a little interaction that we (have). It’s super fun, I feel really comfortable (playing for him). He trusts me so I appreciate that a lot from him.”

