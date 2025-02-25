The Ultimate Christmas Gift | FEATURE

Like many kids in the state of New Jersey, 10-year-old Isabel had a challenging gift on her Christmas list: meet Jack Hughes.

“I want to meet Jack,” Isabel said to her dad James. “(I told her) ‘that’s a little hard.’ She’s like ‘Dad just text them.’”

Little did they know, a few weeks later Isabel would meet Jack Hughes following a Devils game. For the record, James didn’t call up the Devils asking for an opportunity for his daughter to meet the team’s Alternate Captain and star player. Isabel was the winner of a Learn to Play contest where families submit their stories about the impact the program has had on their family. Isabel’s prize? Meeting Hughes and receiving a trip to Boston to watch USA play Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.