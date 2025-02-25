The Ultimate Christmas Gift | FEATURE

After participating in Learn to Play, Isabel and her family attended 4 Nations Face-Off to root on Jack Hughes

IsabelFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Like many kids in the state of New Jersey, 10-year-old Isabel had a challenging gift on her Christmas list: meet Jack Hughes.

“I want to meet Jack,” Isabel said to her dad James. “(I told her) ‘that’s a little hard.’ She’s like ‘Dad just text them.’”

Little did they know, a few weeks later Isabel would meet Jack Hughes following a Devils game. For the record, James didn’t call up the Devils asking for an opportunity for his daughter to meet the team’s Alternate Captain and star player. Isabel was the winner of a Learn to Play contest where families submit their stories about the impact the program has had on their family. Isabel’s prize? Meeting Hughes and receiving a trip to Boston to watch USA play Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Isabel, got the trip of a lifetime to 4 Nations Face-Off in Boston to cheer on Jack Hughes

“It’s been a dream,” Isabel shared about meeting Hughes. “It just surprised me the first time I ever met him. And then he gave me (his Team USA) jersey, I was just so surprised when I knew we were going here. I was just really happy.”

“When we met him for the game a few weeks ago, I mentioned that (interaction), he looked at me and kind of laughed, he thought it was pretty funny,” James recounted. “It was really neat. It was nice that everything was able to come through the way that it did.”

Fast forward a couple weeks, Isabel has had quite the experience on her trip. After flying into Boston, she toured Boston University and got a private tour of the new women’s hockey locker room and facilities. The next morning, Isabel and her family attended USA’s morning skate where they saw Hughes once again.

“He came over and Isabel was really, really excited,” James shared. “She’s like ‘Jack remembers me!’ So that was a huge thing for her. We got to see some of the city, got to go around to the Fan Fest so it was nice.”

To wrap up the trip, Isabel and her family watched USA vs Sweden at TD Garden. A whirlwind day and a half, but an amazing experience for Isabel and her family.

“We’re really blessed and thankful to the Devils, RWJBarnabas Health, the NHL, NHLPA, and everybody else who allowed us to come down here,” James said. “It’s a real gift for her.”

The ultimate Chrsitmas gift? Check. As Isabel and her family will continue to cheer on the Devils as one of the newest youth hockey players in New Jersey continues to grow her love for the sport.

