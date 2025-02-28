16 All-Time Best Devils Trades  | STAN'S LISTS

With the NHL Trade Deadline just around the calendar, The Maven believes that it's only right to take a look backward and select the Devils All-Time Best Trades (see if you agree).

16. Jacob Markstrom

(June 19, 2024) It's hardly been a state secret that finding a dependable goaltender had been a franchise priority for years. When the Calgary Flames made Markstrom available, GM Tom Fitzgerald delivered Kevin Bahl and a 2025 first rounder. Markstrom fills a need in goal for the Devils, even if only for two years.

15. Taylor Hall

(June 29, 2016) Defenseman Adam Larsson played well for the Devils but without little fuss or fanfare. Fair or not, he fell out of favor with the fans and a trade was welcome. Edmonton offered the fleet Hall and so, a one-sided deal was completed. Taylor turned into a New Jersey sensation in 2017-18. He not only spearheaded the Devils into a playoff berth but wound up winning the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.

14. Kyle Palmieri

(June 26, 2015) When talking trade, there's always a question on one side or the other about whether or not to include draft picks. In this case, Palmieri offered enough potential that a second and third rounder to Anaheim sounded like a reasonable exchange. As it happened, New Jersey did well. Palmieri surfaced on the East Coast among the Devils leading scorers for several years.

13. Jim Korn

(October 23, 1987) During New Jersey's non-playoff seasons - from 1983 through 1987 - the Devils lacked an intimidating presence. The gap finally was filled when third-line forward Jan Ludvig was traded to Buffalo. In return the Garden Staters wound up with mammoth forward Korn. He proved to be the enforcer long needed and his value was underlined when he helped steer Jim Schoenfeld's sextet to its first postseason experience in 1988.