Devils Last Practice Before Returning to Game Action | NOTEBOOK

4 Nations Lessons

Although Bratt and Haula returned to the Devils without playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game, both were equally glad to have experienced playing in the tournament and playing for their respective countries.

“It was awesome, such a great experience, playing best-on-best, the national team,” Bratt said. “I talked about how much it means to me personally and for my family to be there and play for my country and play best-on-best. It was a great experience. I’m happy to have shared it with everyone.”

“I thought the tournament was great, a great experience and something I’ll remember,” Haula said. “I was just fortunate to be a part of it and I really enjoyed it.”

Aside from the fun of playing for their country, the Devils that took part in the games also got to experience competing against a collection of the best players in the world. The intensity was unmatched, even by Stanley Cup playoff standards.

“The players coming back will have a little bit of an upper hand,” Haula said. “We just played some high-level hockey with some of the best players in the league. The speed that you had to play at is going to help us coming back. Take some of the lessons from that tournament to be better for the team and hopefully we can bring it to another level.”

While Haula has a lot of playoff experience, players like Bratt and Jack Hughes do not. So being able to play at such a level will benefit them moving forward.

“It was the highest-paced game I’ve ever played. And the hardest games I’ve ever played,” Bratt admitted. “For me and Jack, we experienced three and four games there, we haven’t had the most playoff experience. We’ve played one playoff year, or six in eight for (me). For us to really get to play on that stage and in those games, that was something we learned a lot from. We got to experience it, and we’ll grow even more out of that.”

Bratt’s biggest takeaway from the competition was how tight the games are.

“Time and space were very limited out there and you had to make sure you made the right play all the time,” he said. “You don’t get to transport the puck up through the neutral zone with a lot of time and space. It was quick plays that had to happen and good decisions. That was probably what I take most out of it.”