Devils Announce Several Roster Moves | TRANSACTIONS

siegenthaler
The Devils have made several roster transactions Tuesday morning.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom (knee) and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler (undisclosed) have been placed on Injured Reserve.

The Devils announced the recall of four players from Utica of the American Hockey League: forward Chase Stillman and defensemen Seamus Casey and Simon Nemec and goaltender Tyler Brennan.

Nemec and Brennan will join the Devils for Tuesday’s practice, while Stillman and Casey will not due to travel delays coming down from Utica.

Nemec ranks fifth on Utica with 23 points on five goals and 18 assists in 34 games. Casey has posted 15 points (3g-12a) in 22 contests. Stillman has totaled nine points on three goals and six assists in 40 games.

Brennan is 6-14-1-0-1 in 22 games in the ECHL with a 3.68 goals-against average and .870 save percentage.

