Devils Prepare for Swing through California | NOTEBOOK

The Quick Details

Based on the practice lines, it appears Kurtis MacDermid will be entering the lineup in Anaheim on Tuesday in place of Tomas Tatar.

MacDermid, who is 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds, is a big, heavy body, adding more size to the forward group against a team like the Ducks that boast hard-hitting players like Radko Gudas and former Ranger Jacob Trouba, whom the Devils are very familiar with.

The official lineup will not be confirmed until warmups on Tuesday; with a 5 p.m. local start (8 p.m. on the East Coast), the Devils will not hold a morning skate.