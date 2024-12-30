Devils Prepare for Swing through California | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing on Monday at Honda Center in Anaheim as they prepare for a three-game swing through California.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
Based on the practice lines, it appears Kurtis MacDermid will be entering the lineup in Anaheim on Tuesday in place of Tomas Tatar.
MacDermid, who is 6-foot-5 and 233 pounds, is a big, heavy body, adding more size to the forward group against a team like the Ducks that boast hard-hitting players like Radko Gudas and former Ranger Jacob Trouba, whom the Devils are very familiar with.
The official lineup will not be confirmed until warmups on Tuesday; with a 5 p.m. local start (8 p.m. on the East Coast), the Devils will not hold a morning skate.
