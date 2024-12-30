Stan's Top 20 All-Time Devils' Draft Choices | STAN'S STORIES

The Devils triumvirate of Stanley Cup championships (1995, 2000, 2003) could not have been possible without astute scouting and insightful draft selection.

As you shall see, one name stands above them all - Martin Brodeur - and for good reason. He has been the best of the best, including three Stanley Cups and remarkably long-term, excellence.

However there have been many other contributors to the franchise's success and you'll find 20 of them on this list.

20. Petr Sykora

Draft Year, 1995; Draft Position, Round 1, Pick 18

One of the first NHL teams to exploit the European talent market, the Devils hit the jackpot with this wiry, clever Czech. During the 1999-2000 season, New Jersey's most threatening line featured Sykora alongside fellow-Czech Patrick Elias as well as gifted center Jason Arnott. The "A" Line spearheaded the Devils to their second Stanley Cup although Petr was knocked out of the final Cup-winning game early in the match and was hospitalized while Arnott potted the winning goal.

19. Brendan Shanahan

Draft Year, 1987; Draft Position, Round 1, Pick 2

The Devils had not made the playoffs when Lou Lamoriello took over stewardship of the team and inherited the drafting of Shanahan. Arriving in New Jersey with an Irish green jacket and the bravado to go with it, ‘Shanny’ was an instant fan favorite whose ability grew with time and experience. His scoring weaponry increased along with a willingness to battle for every inch of ice. In addition, Brendan boasted innate leadership qualities evident in the '88 playoff drive.

18. Sean Burke

Draft Year, 1985, Draft Position, Round 2, Pick 24

Through the first "hardship" seven years of the Devils' existence, goalkeeping was the club's Achilles’ heel. To everyone's surprise, the netminding-savior-to-be played goal for Team Canada in the 1988 Winter Games at Calgary. At its conclusion, Burke was summoned to New Jersey where the Devils were trailing in the playoff race behind the NY Rangers. "Sean did the job for us," said coach Jim Schoenfeld, "and then some." Burke not only got them into the playoffs but led NJ to the third playoff round. Burke proved to be one of the most unexpected "finds" of the early era.

17. Luke Hughes

Draft Year, 2021; Draft Position, Round 1, Pick, 4

When Luke still was a teenager, "The Kid" among the trio of Hughes brothers was obtaining continental raves. "We knew all along that Luke was the most talented among us," said Quinn. "It was only a matter of time until he was able to blossom as an astonishing big-leaguer." Granted, he required a bit of time to acclimatize his game to the NHL pace. Although he was flawed at first, Luke soon found his game - particularly defensively - and is on his way toward being "The Best Bro!"

16. Jack Hughes

Draft Year, 2019; Draft Position, Round 1, Pick 1

Hockey's contemporary royal family - Jack, Luke and Quinn Hughes - has been mind-boggling in its total success. The "middle" Hughes, Jack, excels at center with an offensive skill set second to none. At draft time in 2019 many scouts urged general manager Ray Shero to pick the creative Finn, Kappo Kakko, eventually selected by the Rangers. However, the Devils made the right move. Dazzling with his footwork, stickwork and smarts, Hughes now has reached elite status among NHL forwards.

15. Jesper Bratt

Draft Year, 2016; Draft Position, Round 6, Pick, 162

Dating back decades, every Entry Draft has had "sleeper picks" far down the line. Sometimes teams are lucky and on other occasions just plain wise. In Bratt's case it was a combination of both; and nobody's complaining except enemy goalkeepers. Selected in the sixth round of the 2016 event, Jesper at first startled onlookers who figured his early success was a fluke. But time has proven him a star, ranking Jesper among la creme de la creme of forwards who make their linemates better.

14. Adam Henrique

Draft Year, 2008; Draft Position, Round 3, Pick 82

As far as The Maven is concerned, the Devils franchise is bulging with heroes, offensively, defensively and in goal. But I reserve a special place in my heart for someone who does something spectacular before my eyes. Thus, I had the good fortune to be at ice level during the decisive overtime in 2012, when the effervescent Henrique beat goalie Henrik Lundqvist to oust the hated Blueshirts while thrusting New Jersey to one of the most gallant series wins in club annals.