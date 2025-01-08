Devils Practice Before Finishing 'Road Trip' | NOTEBOOK

Dowling's Opportunity

Devils forward Justin Dowling was inserted into the team’s lineup in place of the injury Erik Haula (ankle). He took Haula’s spot, centering Paul Cotter and Dawson Mercer, Monday night in the 3-2 victory at Seattle.

The line produced two goals, one each from Cotter and Mercer. And while Dowling didn’t pick up a point, he was certainly a factor in the offense.

“They’re two offensive players and offensive minded,” Dowling said of his linemates. “I’m just trying to bring a little bit of stability to the line and fill in what Haulsy’s been doing for them.

“Being good defensively, trying to get pucks back and create space for them. Cotts can create his own space, he’s so strong on the puck. And Dawson is a dog out there. It’s trying to compliment them and do things that are going to help them elevate their game.”

Dowling, 34, is trying to make the most of his opportunity. He’s already played 26 games for the Devils this season, three shy of his career-high 29 with Dallas in 2019-20. And part of his success is his ability to fill a variety of roles for the team.

“Every time I’ve been in the NHL, whether it was with Dallas or Vancouver, I’ve been that Swiss Army knife,” Dowling said, “bouncing around the lineup and playing different roles. In the past I’ve done it.

“It’s the mindset of not changing the identity of the player they want you to be here. I really take pride in my D zone and being a stable asset to the team.”