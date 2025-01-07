Devils Snap Skid in Seattle | GAME STORY

SEATTLE, WA - The streak is broken. Thanks to Ondrej Palat's game-winning goal and Jacob Markstrom goaltending theatrics.

Palat took the wind out of the Kraken's sails after Seattle had tied the game at two early in the third period.

The Kraken had just scored a power play goal and the tie-game would last just 37 seconds.

Jack Hughes fed Ondrej Palat in the high slot off the rush, his wrist shot sweeping by Kraken netminder Philipp Grubauer for a 3-2 lead.

Palat's ninth goal of the season was the game-winner that ended the Devils four-game winless streak and sent the club back into the win column.

“I hate the penalty we take at the end of the period and then we’re not able to get the kill, so that’s disappointing," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "But that’s what you want, is guys to get right back to it so yeah, big play by Jack, great finish by Pally.”

A sense of relief washed over the Devils locker room post-game, knowing that they had dug themselves out of their slump and can turn the page.

“We know how good of a team we are, those expectations don’t change and those couple games in a row, losing streak, maybe to (another) team sucks but to us, crazy frustrating just because we know how our potential is as a team. When we know we have a team like that, it’s hard seeing those outcomes.”

"It’s not a fun feeling when you lose a few in a row and I don’t want to revisit that feeling and this is the last game of the road trip and we needed a win, we needed to get back to winning hockey games and stringing wins together," Jacob Markstrom said. "You’ve got to start somewhere and today was a big effort for our group."

Dawson Mercer and Paul Cotter scored in the first and second periods, respectively, and Jacob Markstrom made some outstanding saves in the 3-2 win.

Markstrom's biggest save of the game came just moments after Palat's go-ahead goal, stopping Eeli Tolvanen on his doorstep. Markstrom was spectacular all evening, making 21 saves on 23 shots.

“Last game of the road trip, we needed that win,” Palat said. “I think we played a good enough game but there are still room for improvement. They had too many chances I think, that if it wasn’t for Marky, it would be a different score.”