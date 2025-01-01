Jacob Markstrom Named NHL's Third Star of Month | BLOG

Devils’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom has been named the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for December.

Markstrom delivered a stellar December performance, going 8-1-1 with a 1.30 goals-against average, a .937 save percentage, and two shutouts over 10 games. His efforts helped the Devils post an impressive 8-4-1 record for the month, bringing their season total to 24-13-3 (51 points). Markstrom allowed two or fewer goals in all but one of his December starts, with standout back-to-back shutouts against Pittsburgh on Dec. 21 and the New York Rangers on Dec. 23.

Markstrom’s 139:35 shutout streak from Dec. 17 to Dec. 27 was the second-longest of his NHL career, surpassed only by a 144:46 stretch during the 2021 season with Calgary. The 34-year-old netminder has been a key factor in the Devils’ success this season. His consistency and poise in net have provided the team with a reliable anchor as they sit fourth overall in the NHL and second in the Metropolitan Division.

Through 28 appearances this season, Markstrom boasts a 19-7-2 record, a 2.15 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts. His numbers rank him among the NHL’s elite, placing second in wins, second in goals-against average (minimum 13 games), and tied for second in shutouts. With Markstrom’s steady presence in goal, the Devils are primed to continue their strong campaign as they move into the new year.

The first star of the month was Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and second star was Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers.