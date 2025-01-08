Casey Named AHL All-Star in Rookie Season | BLOG

Seamus Casey was named to the AHL 2025 All-Star Classic Roster on Wednesday.

20241004_vsBUF-Prague35
By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Seamus Casey is an American Hockey League All-Star!

On Wednesday, the AHL announced its rosters for the 2025 All-Star Classic, and Casey was among the 42 players named. Casey is one of eight NHL second-round selections named to the AHL All-Star Classic and one of 20 players who have played in the NHL this year.

He is also among just 13 AHL rookies to be named to the AHL's showcase event. The skills portion of the two-day even will be held on Feb. 4, while the 3-on-3, round-robin tournament will be held on Feb. 5.

Since joining the Comets after making his NHL debut with the Devils this year, Casey has scored two goals and added 12 assists with Utica. He ranks sixth in points among AHL rookie defensemen and ranks 4th in points for Utica behind three forwards: Adam Beckman (19pts-23gp), Brian Halonen (18pts-28gp) and Nolan Foote (16pts-24gp).

Due to an injury, Casey has not played since Dec. 14.

Seamus Casey's Devils teammates give him a surprise

Casey, who turned 21 today, played eight games with New Jersey to start the season and scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game when the club started the season in Prague. After scoring his first NHL goal, Casey scored two more and added an assist in his eight games before joining Utica.

