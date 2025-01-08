Siegenthaler Dreams for Thai Kids to 'Dream Big' | FEATURE

Jonas Siegenthaler sat inside the locker room of a rink in Chiang Mai last summer during his inaugural hockey camp in Thailand when a young girl approached him.
The Thai youth, roughly 6 years old, looked at Siegenthaler and said, “Hey, coach Jonas. One day I want to play in the NHL as well.”
And that moment was exactly why Siegenthaler, who is the first NHL player of Thai decent, had decided to conduct a hockey school in a country where hockey is starting to take root.
“It was such a beautiful moment. That moment was probably one of the most beautiful moments at that camp,” recalled Siegenthaler, who is the first NHL player to host a camp in Thailand. “The interest there is growing every year. It’s a small hockey community. It’s a hard sport for Thai people to play because financially you have to be very stable. A lot of people in Thailand don’t have that money, which makes it harder to get more kids into hockey.
“My goal is just to be there, show them what hockey is, to grow the game and be there for them.”