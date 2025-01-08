Siegenthaler Dreams for Thai Kids to 'Dream Big' | FEATURE

Siegenthaler’s connection to Thailand comes via his mother, who is full Thai. While Siegenthaler grew up in Switzerland, the homeland of his father, he visited his family in Thailand frequently during his youth and has a strong connection to the country and culture.

“Even as a young kid we always went to Thailand to my mom’s hometown,” he said. “We spent summer vacation there. It was always the coolest thing to see my cousins, my aunties, my granny. It was always nice to see them. Even though I don’t speak fluent Thai, I was able to communicate with them, with my hands and (motions).”

Siegenthaler, who visits his parents yearly at their home in Hua Hin, Thainland, has seen the interest in hockey increase in the country. In his youth, Thai children didn’t even know what hockey was. Today, rinks are being built, and participation and access is expanding. Hockey is still in the very beginning stages of growth in the country, and Siegenthaler wanted to help strengthen its progress.

Two summers ago, Siegenthaler concocted the idea of holding a hockey camp in Thailand. And this past June the first Jonas Siegenthaler Ice Hockey Summer Camp was held. The three-day camp hosted dozens of U11 and U15 players.

“I always wanted to do something in Thailand. For me, Thailand is important,” he said. “It’s my second home. This past summer we finally did it. Everything was well organized. I just got there, had to go on the ice, lace my skates and do a couple practices with them.

“It was such a beautiful time spending it with the kids. They were so interested. They were all in. They were curious about North America, about the NHL, about hockey. It was pretty nice for them and for me.”