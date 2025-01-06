Devils, Citizens Now Accepting Applications for Jersey Shops | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils and Citizens are now accepting applications for the Jersey Shops presented by Citizens program, an initiative aimed at helping small businesses in the state through funding, promotional support, and special business networking events during the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting newjerseydevils.com/jerseyshops. Winners will be selected on a rolling basis through April.

New this year, Citizens will provide four selected businesses with $5,000 to support their small business growth, as well as one year of professional support and networking, through Luminary® valued at $2,500. The featured businesses will also receive a custom video vignette created by the Devils content team and amplified on Devils and Citizens channels, including in-arena features, website inclusions and social media to gain exposure throughout the state.

Up to 50 additional spotlight businesses will also receive a dedicated listing on the Jersey Shops official webpage and a Jersey Shops promotional kit including “Made in Jersey” window decals, merchandise, and invitations to Devils networking events.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat and economic engine of our local communities,” said Nuno Francisco, Market Executive Business Banking, Citizens. “We’re thrilled to partner with the Devils to launch this inaugural grand prize funding and help expand the positive impact of small businesses here in New Jersey.”

“Together with Citizens for the past three years, the Jersey Shops program has helped over 80 small businesses successfully grow,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activation, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “We are honored to continue this collaboration with Citizens and provide funding and valuable resources for small businesses throughout New Jersey to flourish.”

The Jersey Shops presented by Citizens program is part of a multitude of Devils community initiatives that reflect the organization’s commitment to supporting small businesses throughout New Jersey.