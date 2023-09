The Devils assigned forwards Cam Squires (Cape Breton, QMJHL) and Cole Brown (Brantford, OHL) to their respective junior teams.

Both players were selected by the Devils in the 2023 NHL Draft, Squires in the fourth round (122nd overall), Brown in the sixth round (164th overall).

Squires posted 30 goals and 64 points in Cape Breton. Brown notched 17 goals and 42 points with Hamilton.

The Devils now have 55 players remaining in training camp.