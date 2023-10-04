Devils Launch 'Devils Gaming Group' | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today the launch of “Devils Gaming Group,” a multifaceted esports platform in collaboration with the NHLPA, NHL and online gaming community Rival in concert with the launch of EA SPORTS™ NHL 24. Funded by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, this initiative will feature four innovative components to reach new audiences both on and off the ice: new Esports Lounge at Prudential Center, online gaming community in collaboration with Rival, mascot NJ Devil’s ride mobile gaming experience and Video Game Day at Prudential Center in March 2024.

The new, exclusive Devils Gaming Group Esports Lounge will be located above Section 225 overlooking Prudential Center ice and available for group entertainment experiences. The lounge will also serve as the official home of marquee, in-person tournament competitions and livestreams with fans featuring esports influencers, special guests and mascot NJ Devil.

For more information on securing your group outing and access to the Devils Gaming Group Esports Lounge, visit newjerseydevils.com/groups.

In addition, the Devils Gaming Group will collaborate with fan engagement platform Rival for an online gaming community where they will host regular tournaments. Members of this free-to-play community will have the opportunity to win prizes, Devils memorabilia and unique fan experiences at Prudential Center and New Jersey Devils home games. The Devils will host their first gaming tournaments featuring EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 on Saturday, October 21 on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. The winners will be awarded a Jack Hughes autographed home red jersey. To join the Devils Gaming Group online community and enter monthly tournaments, visit rivalgames.com/play/njdevils.

Upcoming EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 tournaments and prizing will include trips to NHL All-Star “Weekend” in Toronto and 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The Devils plan to broaden their community by introducing tournaments featuring tournaments such as Rocket League, Madden NFL 24, EA FC 24, NBA2K and more.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Rival and create a brand-new engagement platform for our fans,” said Jillian Frechette, Chief Marketing Officer, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “This online gaming community will allow fans to connect and engage with one another and provide the opportunity for the organization to reach new audiences in both a virtual setting and in our new Esports Lounge.”

“As a fan engagement platform, Rival is thrilled to work with the Devils to offer fans a way to connect with the club off the ice,” said Rival CEO Matt Virtue. “We look forward to supporting New Jersey with the launch of its first tournament and further collaborating to build its gaming community.”

A mobile esports fan experience containing three PS5 consoles will debut on the Devils’ Opening Night Fan Fest on Championship Plaza on October 12 where fans can play EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 with mascot NJ Devil. “NJ’s Ride” will continue to tour the state of New Jersey year-round and introduce fans to Devils Gaming Group. To learn more about NJ Devil’s ride and special appearances, visit newjerseydevils.com/njdevil00.

Additionally, the Devils will host Video Game Day on March 9, 2024 where the first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive video game themed socks, the main concourse will feature a video game setup and NJ Devil will face off against one lucky fan in EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 on the Prudential Center scoreboard during the second intermission.

To mark the start of the 2023-24 NHL season, the National Hockey League Players’ Association and National Hockey League are celebrating 10 years of the Industry Growth Fund (“IGF”), which was established to create opportunities to help grow the game of hockey both on and off the ice. Over its first decade, the IGF has dedicated more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and bring hockey to communities across North America.