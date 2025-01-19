Next Gen Weekend Concludes with Game vs. Senators | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils are looking to turn around a stretch where they have only one win in their last five games and two in their last 10 (2-5-3). Despite the tough stretch, they remain in second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point up on the Carolina Hurricanes who sit in third.

Devils leading scorers this season are Jack Hughes (55 points) and Jesper Bratt (52 points). Nico Hischier is the team's top goal scorer with 22.

Ottawa tied with Columbus and Boston for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference at 50 points after a 6-5 shootout win over the Bruins at home on Saturday.

Sens are 5-3-2 in their last 10 and have picked up points in their last 5 with four wins and one overtime loss.

Ottawa's leading scorers on the season are Tim Stutzle (45 points) and Drake Batherson (40 points). Brady Tkachuk leads in goals with 18 and Josh Horris is second on the club with 17.

New Jersey's power play is third in the NHL at 28.4% while their penalty kill ranks 10th at 81.7%.

Ottawa is ninth with the man advantage at 23.6%. On the PK, the Sens are 78.6% which ranks 19th in the NHL.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Jack Hughes has nine points in eight games to lead the Devils in points in the month of January. Captain Nico Hischier is first in goals in January with four in eight contests. Hischier also has three goals in five games while seven of Jack's nine points have come in the previous five.

Senators: Goaltender Leevi Merilainen has been a strong substitute for the injured Linus Ullmark. In January, he has a 3-1-1 record with a 1.40 goals-against average and .945 save percentage. On the season, he's 5-2-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .930 save percentage in eight games. Shane Pinto has led the way for the Sens in points in January with five in eight games. Three Sens are tied for tops in goals with two: Pinto, Tim Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk.

INJURIES

Devils: Haula (ankle, IR), Hatakka (shoulder, IR)

Senators: Bernard-Docker (ankle, IR), Hamonic (lower body, IR), Ullmark (back, IR), Perron (upper body, IR), Gregor (lower body, day-to-day), Reinhardt (upper body, day-to-day), Chabot (face, IR)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS